UPL survival at stake as top against bottom sides clash

SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras was pleased with his team’s overall display despite leaving the Phillip Omondi Stadium with just a point after the goalless draw against Police.

“What gives me confidence about us surviving is we put in a good performance. If we continue to play like this we will win games,” Koukouras said.

“But the result is frustrating because the opponent did not even muster a shot on target.”

The result has pretty much been the story of Villa’s season, the reason they go into today’s fixture against champions Vipers in desperate need of points.

The record 16-time league champions are among six teams that could still get relegated.

They are 11th on the 16-team log with 29 points, only five ahead of Police in the final relegation spot.

Villa’s problems

An unbalanced squad made worse during the mid-season transfer window when they surprisingly went for defensive reinforcements which has caused a big part of their predicament.

The team’s lead strikers Isaac Ogwang and Benson Muhindo have struggled for much of the season with each scoring four goals thus far.

It also remains uncertain whether Koukouras is in complete charge. The Greek insisted after the draw against Police that Sadam Juma is first choice penalty taker. But after missing a penalty in the Uganda Cup defeat to Bul, Muhindo usurped those powers only to also send his effort high and wide.

Youngsters Travis Mutyaba and Oscar Mawa have also been away for the better part of last month while at the post-primary games.

The ownership status of many of the players also remains contentious with many having been signed before the Omar Mandela led administration.

There has been an improved fighting spirit in recent games, however, with the Jogoos picking four points from direct relegation rivals Mbarara and Police in the past two games.

They, however, come up against a Vipers team who, despite being crowned champions, have not lifted their foot off the gas pedal. They beat Onduparaka 2-0 away midweek for their ninth straight league win as they chase a first ever league and cup double.

Stars need Samurai spirit

Soltilo Bright Stars are the other struggling side that plays a team at the top in third placed URA, who similarly showed little empathy in dispatching Police in their previous game.

Bright Stars are 10th with 30 points and a win today will all but seal their safety.

Their problems lie in attack with the Kavumba-based team having the third lowest scoring record of 20 goals after 27 games.

Meanwhile, Busoga United are a point behind Bright Stars but their coach Abbey Kikomeko is optimistic one more win could seal their safety.

His side makes the trip to the Phillip Omondi Stadium to play KCCA after clinching a last gasp 2-1 win over Wakiso Giants on Monday.

Their return to Kakindu has coincided with an improved second round from which they have collected 18 of their 29 points.

Third from bottom, Police face a relatively easier game as they make the trip to play midtable Wakiso Giants, who have lost their last four games. The club received a sad news with chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye announcing his retirement.

Uganda Premier League