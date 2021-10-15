UPL transfers – winners and losers

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

Player business. The 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League transfer window opened on July 1 and closed September 21.

It was not as busy as the previous as clubs’ funds were hit. Defending champions Express, Vipers and URA have maintained the bulk of their squads, while a majority of the clubs in the 16-team league continued with their poor tradition of overhauling squads. Fred Mwambu looks at the winners and losers as league action takes to its heels.

Timbe in for Ssimbwa

Sam Ssimbwa was the main face of URA for three years but now it is an equally good and experienced Sam Timbe in charge. Timbe is already moving the club forward with Simeone Masaba as deputy.

In James Alitho and Saidi Kyeyune, the Tax Collectors added depth and experience to set good cover for youngsters. Uganda Hippos defender Simon Baligeya, Derrick Ndahiro and returning Najib Feisali inject new blood in the defence while Livin Kabon, from Ondu, comes with a couple of goals.

Bbosa maintains cog from his winning Red Eagles

“Never change a winning team,” so goes an old adage. Champions Express have followed it and Wasswa Bbosa will be glad to have a clean break of the club’s recent past that had wholesome changes.

Bbosa extended his contract as coach and then added Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and midfielders Nicholas Kasozi on loan from Kyetume.

Former league champion with Vipers Deus Bukenya (free), and Joseph Akandwanaho (from Bright Stars) joined too. The club let go of Frank Kalanda, Frank Ssenyondo and little-known goalkeeper Sadat Mugenyi.

Vipers inject Brazilian flair

The arrival of Brazilian tactician Robertinho Oliviera and his Portuguese assistant Marcelo Cardoso awakened the damp transfer spirit at Kitende.

Bright Anukani, from KCCA, adds more options to their midfield, especially during possession and pressing play. Jack Komakech is an understudy gloves with Afcon U-20 experience.

Byekwaso breaks chains

Morley Byekwaso has already shown signs of building his own empire by making sweeping changes to the team.

He let go of 12 players, three – Steven Sserwadda (New York Red Bulls II), goalkeeper Hassan Matovu (Bright Stars) and skipper Charles Lukwago to St George in Ethiopia – of whom were sold while the rest for free.

The coach has put trust in experienced old-guards Benjamin Ochan, Yassar Mugerwa, Brian Majwega, Innocent Wafula and David Kasirye to play a key role.

UPDF change ammunition

The army side has moved on from Kisala to a more youthful Brian Ssenyondo.

The young coach has thrived working with averagely young squads but, now at Bombo, he welcomes sets of legs in the evening of their careers including Musa Mudde, Aggrey Kirya and Brian Bwete joining an already ageing squad.

However, among the 20 INS, he will work with youngsters like Uganda Cubs graduands Kipper Luwalo and Davis Kakaire and Sulaiman Kimbugwe from futsal.

Ssenkatuka, Japanese light Stars brighter

Bright Stars hit a mini-jackpot when they returned Nelson Ssenkatuka on deadline day.

The forward returns after a stint at Moroccan side Moghreb Tetouan where he joined in 2019.

Also in is midfielder Kazuto Kushida (Chonburi, Thailand) perhaps a move to strengthen the Japanese bond at the club.

Cleophas Fiat, who was a hit for Kigezi in Big League, and goalkeeper Hassan Matovu from KCCA are some of the new additions. Custodian Godwin Buule left for other deals.

Wakiso lose a big Shark

Coach Douglas Bamweyana would have wanted to keep his most-prized asset Viane Sekajugo but salary demands were beyond their waters.

Veterans Kipson Atuheire and Gadafi Wahab too departed but the club managed to patch up with winger Frank Ssenyondo (Express), Moses Aliro (KCCA), and striker Shariph Kimbowa from Busoga United.

They’ve promoted Kenneth Luguya, Andrew Kalyango and Uganda cubs defender Ronald Madoi to the senior team as plans to build for the future.

Cops in wholesale buys

Police calmed the storm and settled the future of their head coach Abdallah Mubiru and went on massive signing, including return of their former top scorer Juma Balinya and goalkeeper Abdul Kimera. Eddy Kapampa from Maroons and Shafik Avemah (Elma, Somalia) were also added. Veteran striker Ben Ocen, for the umpteenth time, left along with Afcon U-20 top scorer Derrick Kakooza.

Villa go young

SC Villa look like the overall winner from the transfers. New Greek coach Petros Koukouras replaced Edward Kaziba and will lead a team of youngsters like newly-signed Kenneth Semakula (Bul), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga Utd) and Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA).

They’ve also added Uganda Cubs graduates Iddi Abdulwahid, Oscar Mawa and Travis Mutyaba. But they lost first keeper Saidi Keni to Bul.

Lions for continuity

Apart from Ivan Eyamu and Bashir Mutanda exiting, Mbarara City largely stayed intact. Coach Hussein Mbalangu exchanged addresses with Livingstone Mbabazi and will be glad to continue with the project.Solomon Okwalinga, forward Jude Ssemugabi and captain Hillary Mukundane extended their stays while seven rookies from lower leagues around the region boosted their den.

Isabirye patches gaps

Alex Isabirye has a big job of rebuilding Bul. He axed half the squad and had some relatively good buys, especially after bullying city rivals Busoga and Gaddafi for key players for free.

Saidi Keni’s arrival from Villa should solve the goalkeeping problems while Douglas Muganga, George Kasonko, Jeromy Kirya, Ivan Wani and Pascal Ngobi from Jinja rivals should force the centre to hold.

Onduparaka return Shaban

Perhaps the biggest news of the window was the return of Shaban Muhammad to Onduparaka. Even bigger at the club than the announcement of George Lutalo as head coach last week. He almost joined the rival city moneybags but the Catepillars held onto the move and returned their once most-prized asset. Around him, Lutalo is expected to rebuild a team with a dozen new faces.

Busoga UTD reset their setting

Busoga scored big in retaining coach Abbey Kikomeko but losing influential captain George Kasonko, his deputy Douglas Muganga and youngsters Isma Mugulusi and Ivan Wani for free is a major blow. The 20 arrivals are majorly from third division and relegated sides but in Kikomeko and junior graduates George Kalyowa, Elvis Ng’onde, Edrine Opaala and Fred Massa, the team has where to start.

Arua Hill splash money

Arua Hill came out of the transfer with extra cover in almost all departments. Outmuscling Uganda Cranes for the signature Livingstone Mbabazi as head coach was a big statement. The Kongolo secured several bargains, including goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa, Rashid Toha in defence from Vipers, Wahab and David Ndihabwe in midfield and Samuel Ssekamatte and Nigerian-import Innocent Maduka in attack.

Gaddafi load magazine

The Soldier Boyz are not leaving anything to chance. Mubarak Wamboya, who parted ways with Onduparaka, has joined to manage the brigade. Some experienced legs in Paul Musamali (Myda), Ronald Musana, Alex Kitata, Faisal Muwawu (Villa) and Jamaldine Buchochera (Mbale Heroes) will bear the burden. Vipers loaned them youngsters Ibrahim Tembo, Brian Kalumba, Emmanuel Munoobi and Sula Mpanga.