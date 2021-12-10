URA, Express out to keep the chase

It has been an indifferent start to the season for reigning Uganda Premier League champions Express and URA.

The two teams were predicted by many to again be among the frontrunners for this year’s title.

Instead, they face off at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje this evening with Express sixth on the log with 15 points and already eight points behind leaders KCCA going into match-day 10.

URA are meanwhile two places below on 12 points but having played two games less.

And while they are unbeaten in their last five games, they have drawn three of those including Tuesday’s 2-2 draw away to SC Villa.

The positives for the tax collectors has however been the form of strikers Steven Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio.

The latter scored a league-leading sixth of the season to salvage a point against Villa while Mukwala has also been in fine form scoring five times so far and scooped the Pilsner player of November accolade this week.

“Being a goal poacher, I make sure each season I put up a target of scoring goals. That’s why each season I try to make sure I hit my target. That’s what makes me consistent. My target this season is to score 15 goals and above,” Mukwala said of his personal ambition.

Facing Red Eagles

And having scored 14 goals last season in addition to 13 the previous one, he looks on course to better that tally.

Mukwala’s Tax Collectors play an Express team that is unbeaten in seven games after losing their opening two this season.

While they are not yet at their best the return of Gofrey Lwesibawa has boosted their attacking options, the forward scoring in the last two games including the 2-0 win over Mbarara on Tuesday.

Star striker Eric Kambale also has three goals to his name thus far.