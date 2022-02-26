URA must end Uganda Cup jinx, says skipper Kagimu

Fresh from annihilating Wakiso Giants 5-0 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, URA turn their ruthless tax machines on beleaguered Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium in the Uganda Cup round of 32 today.

URA talismanic skipper Shafik Kagimu was a nonentity back in 2014 when the Tax Collectors last hoisted the Uganda Cup and now wants to create his own triumphant memories.

“Winning the Uganda Cup is very possible this year after a long wait. We’re heading to Mbarara with a full squad with everyone eager to end the bad run,” Kagimu told Score.

Last season, the three-time Uganda Cup winners bowed out in the round of 16 under Sam Ssimbwa but Kagimu feels current coach Sam Timbe, a four-time Cecafa Cup winner in three countries will push them to the line.

“The mood is high after the big win over Wakiso; there is hunger to win something this season,” Kagimu said.

Fans get free entrance

URA face Mbarara again on Thursday in the league at the same venue.