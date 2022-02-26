URA must end Uganda Cup jinx, says skipper Kagimu

URA talismanic skipper Shafik Kagimu

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

URA talismanic skipper Shafik Kagimu was a nonentity back in 2014 when the Tax Collectors last hoisted the Uganda Cup and now wants to create his own triumphant memories

Fresh from annihilating Wakiso Giants 5-0 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, URA turn their ruthless tax machines on beleaguered Mbarara City at Kakyeka Stadium in the Uganda Cup round of 32 today.
URA talismanic skipper Shafik Kagimu was a nonentity back in 2014 when the Tax Collectors last hoisted the Uganda Cup and now wants to create his own triumphant memories.
“Winning the Uganda Cup is very possible this year after a long wait. We’re heading to Mbarara with a full squad with everyone eager to end the bad run,” Kagimu told Score.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.