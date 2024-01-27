Urban sports making strides

The adrenaline at skate parks and the thrill of witnessing breaking events are truly captivating experiences. As you momentarily hold your breath, uncertain of what might unfold, we welcome you to the new sports world order.

The announcement that the 2024 Paris Olympics will welcome six urban sports—skateboarding, sport climbing, BMX freestyle, surfing, and 3x3 basketball—underscores the rising prominence of youth and creativity-based athletic activities.

The International Olympic movement is moving towards a more inclusive, urban, and youth-friendly approach, a strategic shift that propels the success of urban sports.

Tapping young audiences

The Olympic movement is trying to create reforms in some games that were considered unexciting to younger audiences. Modern pentathlon, for instance, was accepted after it replaced show jumping with a ‘Ninja Warrior’-like obstacle course racing.

Skateboarding, BMX freestyle, and sport climbing made their debut at Tokyo 2020 as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) initiative to engage the younger people. The inclusion of breaking in Paris 2024 attests to the IOC's confidence in the strategy yielding positive results.

"Urban sports are highly engaging, always bringing in new audiences," said Hamza Jjunju, the Chairman of the Futsal Association of Uganda (FAU).

Uganda has embraced several urban sports including 3X3 basketball, DanceSport and Futsal.

Despite the streets being a natural playground for urban sports like breaking, MX, and skateboarding, the challenge lies in the insecurity or unavailability of roads in places like Kampala.

Growth

Nevertheless, growth is on the horizon, with the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) adopting some of these sports for high school students.

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is also exploring the potential of hosting its own Urban Sports Championships, possibly in 2026 or 2028.

FISU's sport director, Juan Carlos Holgado, emphasised the need to create events for university students, acknowledging the popularity of 3x3 basketball although they are yet to recognise breaking, a debutant in the Olympics.

Festivals are seen as a platform to showcase the intricacies of these sports to fans and potential athletes.

DanceSport General Secretary Barnabas Ssebuyungo finds this concept useful for exploring potential athletes and fans.

Ssebuyungo has always insisted that urban sports, and in particular breaking, can spark a sporting revolution among young people.

"Breaking is contagious. Many young people get hooked because the combination of music and sport is incredibly exciting,” Ssebuyungo said.

Ranked number two in Uganda, B-boy Ronald Ndawula, said he’s working hard since breaking is part of the Olympics calendar. 32 dancers will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics: 16 males and 16 females.

Breaking competitions are done in a battle format with b-boys and b-girls facing off against each other while performing artistic moves, including headspins, flares and windmills, to the rhythm of the music. For the breakers, it is evident that art and sport intertwine in their discipline.

“Our motto is to train like athletes and dance like artists. Although many people still think breaking is just a dance, a lot more comes to the table and the Olympics is a perfect platform to showcase that,” said Ndawula in a recent interview about his motivation.

Impactful

All the urban sports are relatively new. The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) introduced 3x3 in 2010, while DanceSport gained recognition in 2019. Futsal, a five-a-side version of football which is played indoors, made its debut in 2017, while skating gained recognition in 2010. Their Olympic inclusion has propelled their momentum.

Futsal, which is part of the Youth Olympic Games calendar, has earned praise for becoming the premier urban sport, impacting urban areas with its popularity.

“We’ve created important steps in our development. The sport is catching like a wildfire among young people and since the green spaces are getting minimal around the city, it’s helping in its popularity due to the growing number of pitches in urban areas,” Jjunju said.

Futsal is also the sport of choice for urban Somali refugees who reside in Kisenyi slum.

Urban sports align perfectly to combat sedentary lifestyles, making physical activity appealing in diverse locations.

Major shift

These new sports signify a significant shift in the appeal of major sporting events like the Olympics, aiming to attract younger viewers and fans.

Moses Ddungu, President of the Uganda Skateboarding Federation, highlights the excitement that sports like skating bring to young people, emphasising the need for strategic planning to provide safe spaces for urban sports integration into urban development policies.