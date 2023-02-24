USF National League gets underway

By press time, it was hard to ascertain which clubs and swimmers would compete at the inaugural Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) National League, which starts today at International School of Uganda (ISU) Lubowa, as the technical meeting was yet to be held.

But USF are confident the new competition, which will also be used as one of the selection events for future national team engagements, will catch on and grow in popularity among their clubs.

The League will be held once in the first (this weekend), second (April 29-30) and third (September 23-24) quarter of the year as swimmers accumulate points at every meeting.

USF are not reinventing the wheel as Seals Swim Club also used to run such an event, which had grown popular among the clubs, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the swimmers will compete in their age groups (10 and under, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 plus 17 and over) in the 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke but that is after some bare the brunt of a gruelling 32 lanes in the 800m freestyle.

On Sunday, they will return to the same venue to compete in the 200m butterfly, 100m individual medley and 200m freestyle.

With just three events per day, more swimmers have the chance to test themselves in sprints, middle and long distance events.

Addressing a need



Usually at the more compact competitions like the National Club Championships this taxing task of competing in as many races as possible is usually a preserve of the very top and well conditioned swimmers.

Also the increase in clubs has led to a demand for more competitions - beyond the schools' events, Nationals and Sprints run by the federation - to populate the calendar.

The last time the bulk of swimmers in the country competed was at the Nationals in July last year as the national team engagements that followed were a preserve of a handful of swimmers.

Most clubs have resorted to internal competitions and friendlies amongst each other to keep their swimmers active. The League will now offer more tests.



USF National League - Round 1

Qualification times per age group

WOMEN

Event 10 & U 11-12 13-14 15-16 + 17&O

800m freestyle N/A N/A N/A 13:00.59

50m backstroke 1.01.89 53.00 49.09 47.19

100m breaststroke 2:15.89 2:05.59 1:58.29 1:46.79

MEN

Event 10 & U 11-12 13-14 15-16 + 17&O

800m freestyle N/A N/A N/A 12:55.29

50m backstroke 1:00.29 51.09 48.99 42.59