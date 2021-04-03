Vaccine: Debate rages over ambivalence of tennis professionals

By Guest Writer More by this Author

A s the Miami Open marched towards its climax, one of the many off-court discussions that have raged on during the event is the simple question of the sport’s attitude towards vaccination during the pandemic.

Players were asked during the week about their stance, and a trend of ambivalence became clear.

For Andrey Rublev, the Russian world No 8, vaccination would make little difference to him as he would still have to remain in the tournament bubbles

World No 5 Elina Svitolina said she was thinking about getting vaccinated until her friends suggested she should not. She framed her caution around the absence of any benefit to her professional career.

World No 8 Aryna Sabalenka made herself clear: “I don’t really trust it. For sure I don’t want my family to take it. If I will have to do it, I will really think twice before I take it.”

The WTA will find solace in the messages broadcast by its top three players. Ashleigh Barty hopes her family and boyfriend would be able to meet her on tour once they are able to get vaccinated. Naomi Osaka says she will receive one as soon as she is eligible. Simona Halep has already had her first dose.



They may all be products of their societies, but athletes also have the power to help affect them. In Russia, numerous polls have reported widespread ambivalence towards vaccination.

Only 30 percent of respondents in a February poll reported readiness for vaccination, an 8 percent drop from December, while 62 percent said they were unwilling to be vaccinated. Just 19 percent of those aged 18‑24 were ready. Rublev is 23 and his stance is unsurprising.

Meanwhile, Halep’s vaccination was public, coordinated by the head of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita. It has led to ample negative comments which in itself reaffirms the importance of one of the most prominent athletes in the country receiving the vaccine without problems.

Both the ATP and WTA tours later released separate statements noting their support for vaccination and educating their players, with the WTA stating it will not require players to vaccinate “as this is a personal decision which we respect.”

This week has underlined that both tours have a duty to provide their players with more information about the vaccine.

As vaccines continue to be distributed around the world, sports governing bodies have been faced with a similar problem. Over the past few months in the NBA, apprehension from players towards vaccines has been a prominent talking point.

As in the UK, a long history of discrimination against black people in healthcare has left its mark on the pandemic and the general caution towards medical services has translated to Covid‑19 vaccines.

Since black people in the US have been hospitalised and died from the virus at disproportionately high rates, it is a dangerous combination.

The NBA is a league populated by a majority of black professionals and their apprehension simply reflects their community but their voices also have the ability to positively influence communities at risk.

The sight of players receiving vaccines is becoming more normal and a handful of teams have already publicly acknowledged being vaccinated.

Tennis, though, is in a different situation. For the past year the governing bodies have been driven by the whims of local and national governments around the world, some of which are as concerned with protecting the public from the travelling players as the opposite.

But as countries discuss restrictions for those who have had the jab, it seems only a matter of time before travel vaccination policies will leave players with a more pressing decision to make. It remains to be seen how hesitant they will be then.

Tumaini Carayol is a blogger focusing on mainly tennis and a sports writer with the Guardian, UK