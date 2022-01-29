Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Prime

VAR at Afcon have been ridiculous

Author, Mr Moses Banturaki. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Moses Banturaki

What you need to know:

  • "Technology will never overcome all the challenges in the game of football.”

There have been countless Incidents checked by Video Assisted Referees (VAR), many on-field decisions changed, and a few that should have been overturned but were not. And that is only after the round of 16 (sixteen) at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). We are now headed for the quarter finals and the dubious decisions, and the doubts show no signs of abating. In fact, every little scuffle seems to be an invitation for the referee to scoot off to the small pitch-side screen and pass a sadist’s verdict.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.