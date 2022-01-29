VAR at Afcon have been ridiculous

There have been countless Incidents checked by Video Assisted Referees (VAR), many on-field decisions changed, and a few that should have been overturned but were not. And that is only after the round of 16 (sixteen) at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). We are now headed for the quarter finals and the dubious decisions, and the doubts show no signs of abating. In fact, every little scuffle seems to be an invitation for the referee to scoot off to the small pitch-side screen and pass a sadist’s verdict.

This is not how VAR was sold to us. We were told that by making or not making critical calls, officials changed the course of games and that in the light of the controversy delivered, it didn’t matter whether it was down to human error or sheer incompetence.

We were reminded that football today was a high stakes enterprise that could no longer rely on human limitations. In other words, it was no longer economically feasible to allow the game to continue carrying such incidents of dubious nature or plain old human error.

So, to that extent VAR was only ever meant to be applied in the correction of those human errors that swung games, like righting a clear wrong by the referee, and in only key game-changing incidents like goals, penalty situations and direct red cards. That is what we were made to believe, or at least what the intention was.

The reality of the last two weeks in Cameroon though has been that VAR still swings games in a manner that isn’t far divorced from the human error of old. Admittedly technology will never overcome all the games challenges. But every change in the laws of the game is supposed to be done in the spirit of fairness and inclusion, whose obvious outcome is a certain progress to be embraced by all.

Right now, though, I don’t think the good people of Comoros, Cape Verde, or Malawi will feel like embracing anything. To them VAR hasn’t been successful at weaning football off its primeval nature. It certainly has neither helped football overcome the human limitations of its referees nor unhinged football from its old ways.

It has instead confirmed all the fear of change they held. Change is not supposed to be as terrifying as we perceive it to be, but the very prospect of VAR as we have seen it in Cameroon is disturbing.

The games’ romantics did warn us though. They said it would end in tears and maybe they were right. They argued that football as we knew it, in its pure unadulterated form, and with its uncanny ability to mirror the randomness of life, was being sacrificed at the altar of bland technology. Perhaps if they had told us that VAR would still retain human interference and by logical extension, human error, we wouldn’t have been so naive.

And now with hindsight, I can’t help but wonder whether we are better off with just human error as opposed to machine-aided human error. And by the way, is it too late to re-think this whole VAR thing?