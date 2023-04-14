Villa’s Magera on the wheel

If one confessed to you right now that they expected SC Villa to be top of the Uganda Premier League table with seven matches to go, quietly call the police on them.

Such a person would be as truthful as the dishonourable iron sheet racket - just one of many witnessed over the years - that paid a courtesy call on the country recently.

Now, onto real truths, SC Villa tower above the 15-team league table on 43 points as you read this.

That is five ahead of KCCA and 11 adrift of defending champions Vipers SC, never mind the Jogoos having played tw0 and four matches more than the duo - respectively.

Punching above weight

For those that didn't see Villa in any title talk at the start of the season - we are many - there is no shame in biting deeper into the humble pie.

In all honesty, there was little or zilch to suggest a collection of Masaza and regional football graduates - backed by previously uncoordinated troop movement at the top - would mount anything serious.

Actually, another relegation survival campaign made better betting prospects.

Jackson Magera, 42, had just taken over the ruins, otherwise read as reins, as the head coach after his Greek boss Petros Koukouras had been shown the exit.

Magera’s permanent appointment had first been delayed, but when it eventually happened before the season kicked off, it was the correct decision - as you can see now.

The experience of Ibrahim Kirya as his assistant, and Arthur Kyesimira as fitness coach, were an invaluable addition.

How, why it’s happening

Magera and his staff have since worked the magic in training to see their team put up a run of results that has put everyone on notice.

“It has been down to self belief of the players,” Magera explained, “the welfare and all-round support from the team bosses and management has also been great.”

Where the team trains from this season, the former East High School in Kulambiro, Kampala is a calm location.

It is also guarded and hidden away from fan pressure and influence as was at Villa Park.

The property is said to have been bought by Villa president Omar Mandela. Mandela himself is a regular visitor at training, often surprising players with some good ‘hand shakes’.

“Overall,” added Magera, “I have to say there is good discipline. The technical team cohesion is also very good. We respect each other and we all know what we bring to the table.”

This was on display, Magera - a huge whistle hanging from his neck - overseeing things from a section of the pitch, Kirya joking and hugging players before pushing them for one, two, three, four more laps around the pitch.

Kirya took in the props for the job well done so far. “Thanks to the deejay,” he said, smiling and gesturing towards Magera. The latter shyly took in the compliment.

Magera says they are training their players for all situations and challenging them to show what more they can offer.

“Most of them are versatile, so we are emphasising on that more. I ask them, ‘what more can you give me?’

“Their body state and state of mind is another thing we work on. These are the things that help you when the game calls for something more.

“So it’s the confidence and consistency and all the above factors I can say have brought us where we are, and we remain fully focused on the next game.”

And all the above told in the character of players as they won all but one of the five home matches they played from Lira as part of the punishment for crowd violence.

It’s a process

The Jogoos head into their game against Arua Hill next week before facing KCCA and then Vipers on the back of nine wins out of 11 matches. Now, that is a championship winning run, there!

Of course the season start was more of grit than glamour as Villa nicked 1-0 wins.

They first had to sort their house at the back, with Gift Fred leading the cause and versatile Noah Ssemakula bolstering midfield before fostering more options going forward.

Ivan Sserubiri, flashes of Travis Mutyaba, Charles Bbaale, Seif Batte and second round return of David Owori have carried on the mantle forward quite encouragingly.

Yes, goals have been hard to come by. Until the 3-1 thrashing of Wakiso Giants, where Bbaale (brace) and Umar Lutalo scored beauties, Villa had scored just 19 goals in 20 matches.

And even when you factor in Villa losing two goals and as many points to sanctions because of fan violence, the scoring return for a table leader is an indictment on the league.

Magera admits the early struggles but makes a good case why. “Games always have moments,” he explained, “You have the defensive, transition and offensive moments.

“We started at the back building forward. We were getting the results and creating chances. Eventually, we knew goals would come.”

Dare to dream

Now the goals are coming, so is the heightened anticipation for precipitation. Villa fans are getting bolder and demanding. They want to make it rain. They feel it coming.

They now believe they can go on and actually win their first league title since 2004. That, if it happens, will make Magera and his staff instant cult heroes.

Magera says fans have a right to believe, but insists that while he and his team believe just as much, winning the league is not something they are debating or focusing on in camp.

“We are not looking left or right. We are only focused on going forward, we are focusing on the next game. We finish that, we focus on the next, and the next.”

Tribute to Mike Mutebi

While at it all, Magera cannot forget the man behind whatever he is doing right now. He calls Mike Mutebi, his former boss at KCCA, his football father.

“Mike taught me everything in and about football,” said Magera, with relish, “self belief, decision making, remaining true to oneself… Even today we keep in touch.

“We speak a lot. Every two to three/four weeks we speak. Everything I’m trying to implement today I learned from him. Mike taught me football.”

For those who have worked with Mutebi, or followed him, he is known not to suffer fools.

The former Ugandan international can flip through all emotions in a whirlwind, and sometimes leaves his players and staff wondering what next.

As a manager, he is a good organiser. He can also be a great friend if you align with his stars. Magera knew how to do just that.

“People are different,” explained Magera, “and Mike is unique in his own way. If you understand someone, you can work with them. So it was easy for me.”

Magera, who only played for former league side - Idudi FC - for one season before injury forced him out, first met Mutebi while he was casually coaching some village teams in Makindye.

Mutebi’s intel had apparently tipped him off about some young coach in the area.

“We met and started working together on youth football with Coca Cola programs. Then in 2011, Villa under Muwema (Fred, president, then) gave Mike the head coach job and we moved together.”

However, that Villa marriage did not last long as warring factions tore the club into two - with the one instigated and bankrolled by Fufa president and club fan Moses Magogo eventually taking the day.

But even that did not affect the relationship between Mutebi and Magera.

And when KCCA finally announced the return of two of the club’s big sons in Mutebi and Sam Ssimbwa in 2015, Magera was also back in business as one of the large coaching staff.

Together, they won three league titles and two Uganda Cups at KCCA. Magera stayed on when Mutebi parted ways with the Lugogo club in March 2021, until Villa called on him to deputise Koukouras a few months later.

Magera at a glance

Name: Jackson Magera

Age: 42

Coaching licence: Caf B

Honours: Part of KCCA coaching staff that won 3 league titles and 2 Uganda Cups