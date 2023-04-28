Villa skipper warns of title implosion

No one wins a chess game by only going forward. Sometimes you go sideways and at times backwards. But, rediscovering your forward path is crucial in attaining ultimate victory.

That analogy serves to reawaken and cheer up reeling StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders SC Villa ahead of the final bend.

The recent tumbling against Arua Hill and KCCA must stop henceforth if they are still dreaming of the first genuine title shot in 19 years.

To SC Villa captain Gift Fred, they are yet to figure out what hit them after a stellar run of eight matches without a loss.

"I think it is just a blip in form that we can arrest soon. We conceded early against Arua Hill and failed to convert the many chances we got afterwards.

"We gave away two early goals against KCCA and switched off in the second half.All this must change against Vipers,"Fred, a vital cog in the Jogoos defence, told Score.

Defending has been SC Villa's standout clout as they have conjured 43 points from 22 matches but they have let down the guard lately to concede five goals in two matches.

No duress

Fred emphasizes that the pressure to win the title has not entirely crept into the team because they believe they have already punched above their weight this campaign.

"We are not under any pressure but we just want to give this last chance to fight for the title a chance for our adoring and patient fans," he revealed.

He is partly right, winning league marathon isn't a stroll in a park more so to a team that had two points docked, relied on rookies for salvation and still develops cold feet in front of goal.

Perhaps Villa coach Jackson Magera will soak in the pressure with a growing disunity reported in camp over questionable team selections of late.

With attacking midfielders Patrick Kakande and David Owori out with injuries, a section of Villa faithful can't understand why Magera grants playmaker Travis Mutyaba cameo roles.

The last dice toss will ultimately require a united front, else they risk surrendering three points and trophy grip to the seemingly more mature and prepared holders.

Venoms antidote

Four points adrift of the Jogoos with three games in hand, Alex Isabirye's Vipers arrive at Wankulukuku stadium this afternoon with a well mapped out catch-up mission.

Even without 10 injured first team players, the reigning champions are still a force to reckon with and have bossed the last six meetings against the Blues.

"A solid defence gives Vipers the ability to win matches even by small margins.If their experienced forwards like Karim Ndugwa, Abubakar Lawal or Milton Karisa net that crucial goal, they have the nerves to hold on to that slender lead.



"Our defence has its work cut out already," Fred added. Yunus Sentamu and Karim Watambala, both big doubts for Saturday's fiery clash, scored in November as Vipers, then under Roberto Oliveira, beat SC Villa 2-0 at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in the first round.

Mayanja wants more

At the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja, Jackson Mayanja's second-placed KCCA will dare extinguish Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi at home to build on the 4-1 debut triumph on Sunday.

KCCA can knock Villa off the perch if they win in Jinja and the former falter against the Venoms.

Gaudy Mayanja was brought in to make KCCA a well-oiled machine to challenge for success and it remains to be seen if his star players; Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Simon Kankonde and Rogers Mato can rise up against the unpredictable Soldiers that occupy the 10th slot with 29 points.

Sam Timbe's fourth placed URA, with 34 points from 23 matches, can carry on with their redemption take with victory over resilient Maroons at Lugazi Mehta Stadium this afternoon.

The tax collectors' last 1-all draw with Vipers at Kitende showed how much the valuable addition of assistant coach Fred Muhumuza has reinvigorated the team's dwindling fortunes and he is now selling them an identity at long last.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

UPDF 3-0 Blacks Power

Bul 1-1 Bright Stars

Express 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Onduparaka 2-2 Arua Hill

Saturday fixtures

URA vs. Maroons, 2pm (Lugazi)

SC Villa vs. Vipers, 4pm (Wankulukuku)

Gaddafi vs. KCCA, 4pm (Kakindu)

SC Villa vs. Vipers last seven matches