Villa title surge healing Owori's Spanish nightmare

SC Villa attacking midfielder David Owori's one year of struggle in the Spanish fourth tier wilderness with Velez almost halted his blossoming career.

He had failed to earn the appreciation of the Ugandan football audience when the late player agent Tushar Ruparelia shipped him to Spain three years ago.

He would be limited to five matches in a year's spell, ravaged by the Covid19 pandemic effects before being exchanged with Utsiktens BK in the Swedish second tier (Superettan).

It was worse in Sweden, with only two appearances registered and chopped as he struggled to cope with the chilly whether and physical style of play.

"In Spain, I was let down by the language barrier and competitive environment yet in Sweden it failed to work out from the word go," Owori told Score.

Villa homecoming

As a versatile midfielder, Owori had tried his luck with Lukuli, Vipers (twice), Proline (on loan) and SC Villa before the ill-fated European sourjorn.

Since his return in February, Owori has been a revelation as the Jogoos defied a turmoil-filled season kickoff to boss the StarTimes Uganda Premier League log with 40 points from 20 matches.

He produced masterclass performances against Express and Bul to qualify as one of coach Jackson Magera's go-to men at the Villa Park.

Owori, with two goals and an assist in six matches for the Jogoos, hopes the renaissance can continue this afternoon at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium as they take on Wakiso Giants that inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Villa in the first round.

"I had bumper offers elsewhere but I decided to return to Villa to help them push for titles.

I already knew coach Ibrahim Kirya and that is why it was easy for me to fit into the team and work hard for success, " he revealed.

Owori confirms that the intangible factor behind SC Villa's sudden rise to the top has been improved player welfare courtesy of club president Omar Mandela's generosity.

"The whole team is now focused because we believe we are going to win the league title. Management has given us all that we have asked for and have fulfilled everything in our contracts.That is driving us to face every team without fear," Owori added.

Villa must rake enough points from the remaining matches against Wakiso Giants, Arua Hill, KCCA,Vipers, Maroons, Blacks Power, UPDF and URA to be crowned champions after a 19-year hiatus.

Challengers Vipers welcome Blacks Power ina night match at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday while KCCA take on UPDF under floodlights on Sunday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

Giants no more

Eighth-placed Wakiso Giants, with 26 points from 20 matches, are at their lowest ebb when the log leaders visit on Saturday.

John Luyinda's Purple Sharks have not won a league match in the second round - drawing with Vipers before losing to Maroons, Blacks Power, UPDF and URA.

They are no longer the intricate passing and attacking team that wowed crowds with the now departed Owen Kasule and Frank Ssebuufu (both joined the MLS) orchestrating play.

Injuries to pivotal players - Moses Aliro, Norman Ogik and Titus Ssematimba have left the team on its knees with the home invincibility long gone.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturdday fuxtures

Bul vs. Express, 2pm (Njeru)

Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa, 4pm (Wakiso)

Vipers vs. Blacks Power, 7pm (Kitende)

Arua Hill vs. URA, 4pm (Barifa)

Sunday

KCCA vs. UPDF, 6pm (Lugogo)

SC Villa's remaining league matches

Saturday; Wakiso Giants vs. SC Villa

April 19; SC Villa vs. Arua Hill

April 23; KCCA vs. SC Villa

April 29; SC Villa vs. Vipers

May 3; Maroons vs. SC Villa

May 9; SC Villa vs. Blacks Power

May 16; UPDF vs. SC Villa

May 20; SC Villa vs. URA

David Owori at a glance

Full name: David Owori

Parents: Eriasaf Osinde and Bena Nyadio

Born: September 23,1998

Place of birth: Tororo

Education: Christ The King, Nsambya, Mackey Memorial Nateete, Masaka Town College, Star SS Jeza, East High School Ntinda, Lubiri SS, St Lawrence University

Football Career: Nsambya Young Stars Academy, Wembly Soccer Academy, Lukuli United, Vipers, Proline, SC Villa