Vipers' final stand

Vipers SC will look to put up one final, mighty stand at the 18,500 capacity seater Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, DRC today in an attempt to make the Caf Champions League group stage.

The Ugandans, who drew goalless with the Congolese at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende last weekend, will have glanced at previous home matches for TP Mazembe and seen some possibilities, albeit miniscule.

Of course South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns did go there last year in March and beat TP Mazembe 2-1 to end the latter's record 74-match unbeaten home record in African competitions.

But that is Mamelodi Sundowns; the 2016 and 2017 Caf Champions League and Super Cup winners respectively.

However, there is one final inspiration that should give Vipers some drive.

Continental minnows Amazulu of South Africa, perhaps inspired by Sundowns, also travelled to Lubumbashi and picked a result in the 2021/22 Champions League.

The South Africans drew the first leg goalless with Mazembe back home, just like Vipers, before putting up a 1-1 stalemate in Lubumbashi to dispatch the Congolese to the lower Confederation Cup.

Vipers and their Brazilian coach Roberto Oliveira's objective remains to progress to a historic group stage, which would be their first.

But as seen at Kitende, they will need their Congolese import, goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza, who made four game saving stops, to be at his A game again.

“I’m very ambitious," said Mudekereza ahead of the return leg, "l come here to try to win everything, to try to push from the first minute and to make us better.

Not much is expected to change from the lineup that started last week for Vipers, with Abdu Lumala and Yunus Sentamu tasked to produce something upfront.

Although he was named on the bench last week, Vipers creative midfielder Bright Anukani is said to have been nursing a niggly groin.

He has now been declared fit for duty, which is comforting news especially now that Najib Yiga starts his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams on Monday next week.

However, Ibrahim Orit misses this one after suffering a dislocated shoulder, while Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye also sits out with malaria.

The man Vipers will have to worry about is Mazembe's lanky and dreadlocked jersey 24, Zemanga Soze, who controlled the middle at Kitende with some relish.

Vipers have one big shoulder to cry on should things not go well in Lubumbashi.

Teams that fail to progress from this stage will go down to the Confederation Cup, where the group stage dream will again be valid.





CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Second round preliminaries

First leg result

Vipers SC 0-0 TP Mazembe

Second leg, Saturday, October 15

TP Mazembe vs Vipers SC





Vipers probable XI

Alfred Mudekereza, Murushid Juuko, Livingstone Mulondo, Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Siraje Sentamu, Olivier Osomba, Bright Anukani, Abdu Lumala, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu