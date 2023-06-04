Vipers hog lion's share of UPL standout best XI players

Even in an average season, there have been a couple of stand out performers to write home about.

From the goalkeeping heroics of Maroons shot stopper Simon Tamale, the defensive consistency of Vipers hardman Hillary Mukundane to the dazzling runs of KCCA forward Rogers Mato, the just concluded StarTimes Uganda Premier League term reserved epic moments.

Our reporters Denis Bbosa and Elvis Senono have been keenly following the proceedings of the league action since match day one and now are in position to assemble the UPL team of the season, call it cre'me de la cre'me.

Goalkeeper: Simon Tamale (Maroons)

He might have not enticed Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic to merit a place on his squad to face Algeria soon but Tamale was a force to reckon with in the league.

He topped the clean sheets log with 12 and let in 21 goals of the 29 that Maroons conceded. An excellent game reader, Tamale got the most man of the match gongs as Maroons finished sixth on the log.

James Begisa (URA)

One of the shining lights in URA's largely dim season. URA, with all the adequate funding and prestige, are not supposed to pride in finishing fifth on the log and getting ejected on the first day of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Sam Timbe's team was lacklustre in the first half of the season and only woke up towards the end.

At right-back Begisa diligently did his job with marauding runs and goal contributions.

Grant Masiko (Wakiso Giants) and Ashraf Mandela (Vipers) could offer him commendable competition.

Isa Mubiru (Vipers)

Since moving from UPDF to Vipers at the start of last season, left-back Mubiru has shown he came for serious business.

He had a herculean task of leapfrogging first choice Disan Galiwango that he made look so simple.

He showed nerves of steel in the Caf Champions League outing for a rookie and made the left-back role his own in Vipers' league winning campaign.

He is a top contender for the same role with Cranes when they take on Algeria on June 18.

Hillary Mukundane (Vipers)

Whatever he lacks in poise, the combative Mukundane compensates in agility and consistency.

He was the Venoms defensive pillar when colleagues Murushid Juuko and Livingstone Mulondo limped out with injuries at some stage and joined forces with rookie Rogers Torach for Vipers to concede only 13 goals.

KCCA's Geogreey Wasswa and Maroons Patrick Bayega also impressed.

Gift Fred (SC Villa)

For a lad enjoying his season in the top flight and commanding SC Villa to near victory, Fred did a commendable job. Now a member of the Cranes, Fred was solid and made timely tackles as SC Villa let in 20 goals.

Even when he changed defensive partners from Kenneth Ssemakula to Edward Masembe, the gangly centre-back remained steadfast.

Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants)

He was part of a Wakiso side that mesmerised with their free flowing brand of football particularly in the first round. What makes him standout is the ability to initiate attacks with a forward pass from deep unlike the majority of holding midfielders in the country.



He remained consistent even as his team went off the boil in the second half.

Allan Okello (KCCA)

His return has not been as eye-catching as expected but he retains the ability to decide games.

The delicious cross to Rogers Mato for a 1-0 first round win over champions Vipers stands out and he ended up with a league high eight assists.

He could easily have had more if it was not for some wayward finishing from his teammates. He chipped in with six goals too in a season KCCA struggled with coaches.

Laban Tibiita (Busoga United)



He comes in the mould of a typical playmaker with an eye for the final pass and a goal threat as shown with his seven goals.

He comes ahead of Arua Hills midfielder Allan Mugalu and easily draws comparisons with former Wakiso Giants playmaker Ibrahim Kasule, arguably the league's best players before his mid-season departure.

Milton Karisa ( Vipers)

He can never be faulted for a lack of effort which marks him out from most domestic league players.

The hard work is often supplemented by a goal threat that has yielded nine this season, the reason why he has stayed ahead of the competition in the wide forward positions at Vipers that include Abdu Lumala, Ibrahim Orit and Martin Kizza.

Charles Bbaale (SC Villa)

He came alive in the second half particularly in April when he scored five of his 12 league goals to push SC Villa's surprise title charge.

He could perhaps have scored even more had he not regularly been employed out wide in favour of the less efficient Seif Batte.

While not yet the finished article, he has the key attributes of pace and power and a hunger to improve.

Rogers Mato (KCCA)

He saved the best for last although it wasn't enough to guide his side to the title.

Mato netted four goals on D-Day as Jackson Mayanja's KCCA whitewashed Soltilo Bright Stars to finish second on the table.

He has weighed in with 11 goals this troubled term and a couple of assists and that was enough to help him penetrate into the crowded national team. Put simply, the former Proline forward can pass for the revelation of the season.

Coach: Jackson Magera ( SC Villa)

Few coaches can mould a competent team from a variety of upstarts, stunted players and the unknown.

Magera, with the aid of his experienced auxiliary Ibrahim Kirya did.

He overcame immense fans and administration pressure to keep Villa in the title talk up to the last day.

On their good days, Magera's Jogos could be mean, resolute and played with purpose.