Vipers must sting in decisive Simba showdown

It is now or never for Vipers' faint hopes of progressing to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.



In an explosive tie billed as the 'East African derby', Beto Bianchi's profligate charges must solve the damning goal scoring puzzle that now stretches to five matches.



They will also battle for pride and continued team bonding at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Saturday.



The Venoms' work is well cut out - grab three points today against wounded basement boys Simba - then dream of a possible double in Dar es Salaam on March 7 in the return leg.



Six points off Simba would hypothetically thrust the Venoms into direct jostle for the two qualification slots with group leaders Raja Casablanca and second placed Horoya that face off in the other contest today in Morocco.



Vipers will hope that a night shift to floodlights action will produce the elusive goal and a maiden group victory.



Bianchi, yet to engage in a goal celebrate in 450 minutes, believes all is not lost yet.



“I felt we played with much more intensity and speed (in the Horoya stalemate at Kitende last week). We created more chances than we did in earlier game (5-0 whitewash by Raja).

"I know it is a shame we did not score again, but the goals will arrive for sure,” the Brazilian revealed.



He is aware that this is a moment of truth for his team that is still a work in progress.



“There are still 12 points to fight for so we will try and fight for that,” he added.



The relative ease with which Raja forwards Hamza Khabba, Sofiane Benjdida and Ismail Mokadem thrice riddled the Simba defence will give Vipers probable attacking trio of Milton Karisa, Desire Tety and Yunus Sentamu that they can finally shake off the monkey off their back.



Offered a fine-tuning dress rehearsal in form of Wakiso Giants in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League encounter on Tuesday, Vipers were still bereft of a cutting edge and telepathy in the barren draw at Kitende but there were positive improvement in the demeanor in which they halted enemy attacks.

Beware of Bocco