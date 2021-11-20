Volleyball: KAVC wary of Nemostars experience

KAVC have played three tough games to start the season and their scorecard is not as pleasing as they would have wanted.

A loss in straight sets to newly promoted Orange Block Busters (OBB) was followed by a 3-2 win over KCCA and then a 3-1 defeat to Sport-S.

The tough games keep coming and the biggest of them will see Daniel Okwee’s charges taking on Nemostars today at Nsambya.

Whatever Nemostars lack in the team, they make up with their experience to face any challenge before them.

Okwee, in charge of a new-look KAVC, knows the task at hand is a big one.

“They are a very experienced side,” Okwee told Score ahead of today’s encounter with the defending champions.

“We are up to the task, though and we’ll be ready,” he added.

KAVC have had two faces in the three games played. They looked hungry and pumped up against KCCA but laboured to impose themselves in the two games lost.

For Okwee’s opposite Andrew Okapis, the best is yet to come out of his Nemostars and today’s game presents an opportunity to assess their level of competitiveness.

The six-time league winners have already beaten Nkumba and Prisons 3-0 and 3-1 but that is not the kind of opposition against which to judge a defending champion.

And yet, Okapis believes there are several errors to work on based on the two games played so far.

Against Prisons last Saturday, setter Smith Okumu arrived late for the game while his deputy Moses Odeke was caught up by work commitments.

The team started with libero Emmanuel Elanyu as the setter and Okumu took over in the third set.

Okapis himself was not on the bench due to work commitments.

“We have to reduce on the errors,” Okapis told this paper. “If we can defend and serve well then I believe victory is ours.”

George Aporu remains the team’s best shot on scoring but he now has help in the shape of opposite Jonathan Tumukunde. At the other end of the net, Allan Ejiet and Geoffrey Onapa are KAVC’s strong weapons on offense.

Today

Sport-S vs. Airforce 9am

OBB vs. KCCA 11am

Nemostars vs. KAVC 2pm

Women

Sport-S vs. Espoir 9am

Sunday

Men

UCU vs. Nemostars 9am

KCCA vs. Airforce 11am

Ndejje vs. KAVC 2pm