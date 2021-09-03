Wananchi, Stallions can’t afford let up

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

There is not enough space to delve into the drama that always surrounds meeting between Wananchi and Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in the men’s National Hockey League (NHL).

But these two sides, both on 15 points in six games and meeting today to conclude their first round, have had a rivalry running since the latter was formed in 2009.

Pre-2016, the match regularly served up feisty encounters and red cards at both ends. KHC, however, had always struggled to get one painful one over the country’s oldest and most successful club.

The revenge

In 2017, however, the Stallions beat Wananchi in the first of four league rounds and held them to one draw in the second to set momentum for the latter missing out on their first NHL title in years.

Wananchi avenged with a 12-0 triumph in the 2018 season’s first round en route to reclaiming the title. In fact, KHC have not beaten the champions since that 3-1 win in 2017 although the two sides drew in all their meetings in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Today’s fixture is different because Wanachi have squad changes to reflect on for the rest of the season. They negotiated the majority of the first round without Collins Batusa, Innocent Mbabali and Emmanuel Baguma, who were on semi-professional stints in Italy.

Advertisement

Wananchi were still strong enough to win five of their first-round fixtures but the 4-2 loss to Weatherhead just before the second Coronavirus-induced lockdown in June, showed that they were yet to come to terms with some of the absences.

Mbabali, who has played two fixtures since the lockdown was lifted, missed that fixture while Batusa and Baguma returned just in time for it. The league rules do not stop those playing outside Africa from participating in home encounters.

Currently, word is ripe around Lugogo that the trio or at least two of them will return to Italy this month.

“And that is exactly why we cannot afford to let up,” Stallions forward Benjamin Mkapa told SCORE.

“We need to win against them before they can go back. They have the experience and the exposure so beating them at this time would mean more than if they were weakened. We all want to play against the best teams,” he added.

TODAY

M: Rockets vs. City Lions 11.30am

M: Historicals vs. Mak Stingers 1pm

M: Weatherhead vs. Originals 2.30pm

M: KHC Stallions vs. Wananchi 4pm

[email protected]