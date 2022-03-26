Wanderers want double, Pioneer seek fast recovery

Holders Aziz Damani have set the bar so high in the National Women’s Twenty20 League after collecting a maximum 12 points from six straight wins.

It is now down to the rest of the pack to chase coach Yusuf Nanga’s side. With the exception of Tornado Bees who are yet to win a match, Soroti Challengers, Olila, Wanderers and Pioneer are intent on troubling Damani.

This will however require some solid displays until the end with hope that Damani falters.

With six points after three wins and as many losses, fourth-placed Wanderers had a two-week break and return to action with a plan to pick all available points against Tornado Bees at the University Oval in Kyambogo today.

“The two-week break time has helped us still set targets on how we should play this weekend since some of us train with the ladies’ team in Lugogo,” captain Suzan Kakai stated.

“We are left with four games and assuming we win these games, it will automatically push us to the second position.