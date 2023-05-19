Wanderers want to show early title credentials

Susan Kakai is not even the oldest player in legendary Sam Walusimbi’s hut but being given the Wanderers captaincy mantle, over a year ago, says a lot about her potential in regards to rallying troops and seeing out game plans to fruition.

The 21-year-old was caught cold before the season momentarily broke off with twin defeats to pacesetters Soroti City Queens – two results that could have literally ended up either way.

And after the national team – Victoria Pearls – went on to win the Victoria Series at Lugogo, Capricorn Quadrangular Series in Windhoek and the schools finished battle in the biggest Girls Schools Cricket Week in Soroti, the National Women’s T20 League resumes with Wanderers understandably hungrier of the lot.

Talking experience

“We have the players to do the job going forward. Everyone must do their bit,” said all-rounder Kakai, who wants her team to score at least 120 runs in each of the two games lined up against Olila Cricket Club across the Nile River at Jinja Secondary School Oval on Saturday.

“Olila will boast of being crowned national champions last weekend and the handful of national team players in their ranks. But we have Victoria Pearls internationals, too! And ours are more experienced. I think mine can execute game plans even better.

“What they have to do is simple. They just have to stick in there and keep scoring runs, especially Musamali (Rita) since she’s our best bat in the team.”

Aged 23, Musamali is Kakai’s elder sister and with the trio of Naomi Kayondo, Sarah Walaza and Mary Akello there is potential that if it blossoms on the day, could give Wanderers their first points on the log.

Olila is currently on ‘Cloud Nine’ after winning their third successive national title and with seasoned campaigner Esther Iloku and Baby Victoria Pearls captain Muhammed Jimia, the Soroti Cricket Academy-based side will fancy their chances.

“Teamwork and intelligence wins championships. I believe if we go there and work as a team we shall hopefully walk away with two victories from the weekend to erase our failure against strong Soroti,” said Olila assistant captain Jimia.

Different ambitions

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, champions Aziz Damani and Pioneer will be looking to ignite their seasons. Damani ‘walked over’ Tornado Bees in the supposed season opener but Pioneer have a chance to shed some skin from last season’s no-show.

“We want to play together without selfishness but instead play for each other. Soroti’s points are theirs, they don’t concern us. They instead motivate us and are going to make us work hard for ours. Our national team players also have a chance to polish on what challenged them during the internationals,” said Aweko.

For Pioneer captain Leona Babirye, a revamp is a must and that is all she can promise.

“You’re going to see a much-improved all-round show from us. We have more utility players this year and they will be anxious to deliver,” said one half of the baseball-cum-cricketing twin sisters. The other is Lynette Nakato.

NATIONAL TWENTY20 CUP

Saturday fixtures – 10am & 2pm