Warriors hunt Eagles for Premiership spot

After a month of Championship playoffs , the journey climaxes on Saturday at Legends Rugby Club when Warriors take on Kitante Eagles in the Championship final with a slot in the coming Nile Special Premiership the ultimate prize.

The two sides have different stories to tell. While Warriors have existed since 2008 and played in the Premiership from 2013 to 2022, Eagles only came into existence three years ago but their work behind the scenes has seen them rise up the ranks and a win will definitely make it the biggest day in their short history.

Coached by Edmond Tumusiime, touted as one of the best players the game has seen in the land, Eagle are a well tutored unit with hunger.

It was visible in the Central League which they won unbeaten and with a nine point advantage.

Warriors came second in the same competition where the two teams met twice with Eagles taking the first leg 31-22 before a 17 all draw in the return leg at Legends.

It was clear the pair were the best sides in the competition and the race to the top flight was always going to be between them. “We expected to face Warriors in the final even before the league started,” Tumusiime told Score.

“We just have to play to our strengths and hope we can win. I can tell it’s going to be a good game against an experienced side but our boys will not lie down but are ready to put up a challenge,” he added.

Finals are never easy games, they come with nerves and can be decided by many aspects. One of them is the boot and in Hamzah Kinyai, Warriors have a ‘Golden’ boot.

On his day, the utility back kicks better than any other player in the country, only inconsistency keeps him out of that conversation but the power, precision and accuracy are there.

Kinyai also scored 26 of Warriors’ 31 points in their Championship semifinal against Elgon Wolves, he will be Eagles’ biggest threat in both open play and with the boot.

Warriors’ Road to Final

Quarters

Warriors 41 – 16 Tooro Lions

Semifinal

Warriors 31-9 Elgon Wolves

Eagles’ road to final

Quarters

Eagles 96 – 6Lira Big Boys

Semifinal

Eagles 21- 11 Gulu City Falcons

Central League meetings

Eagles 31-22 Warriors