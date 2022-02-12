Warriors hunt Rams for better fortunes

Warriors have been rooted at the base of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership for the bigger part of the season with four points, which they earned a fortnight back when they visited and beat Impis 14-10 for their first win of the campaign.

Getting one over Impis did not change Warriors’ position on the log but lifted spirits in the camp.

“It got us going and gave us some confidence,” said Warriors’ back Henry Musisi.

With four points, Warriors are two points behind ninth placed Impis and five away from today’s opponents in eighth.

The Pink Brigade, however, have a chance of vacating the bottom of the table if they record a victory against Rams at Legends Rugby Grounds. It would move their points tally to eight or nine in case they record a winning bonus point.

It would be a major boost especially in a season where the relegation blade will swing into action come May when the race climaxes.

Warriors’ leaky defence remains a big concern coach Gabriel Aredo will look to fix, he and the rest of the group know this is a winnable game.

Post as many points as you can while you don’t let in so much and victory is the reward.

Rams on the other side are coming off back-to-back wins against Rhinos and Impis.

The Mulago-based side has beaten Warriors before and know they can repeat the trick. It is the kind of game that could go either way, depending on which side that shows up hungrier.

Table leaders Heathens head to Makerere to take on Impis, favourites to collect all five points and maintain their one point advantage over Stanbic Black Pirates in second place.