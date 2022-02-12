We believed we could defeat Ghana in WC qualifiers, says Fufa

At Fufa, Uganda’s U-20 Women World Cup campaign that ended with chastening a 7-1 aggregate loss to Ghana has been marked as a success.

Fufa appreciates the progress made by the players and reading deep into events, they are likely to give coach Ayub Khalifa another chance to operate with the youth sides.

“We definitely believed that we would get past Ghana,” Fufa’s head of media and communications Ahmed Hussein told Score.

“But we also feel that the players and coaches did their best. As the stakes became higher, we were stopped by the gulf between us and the opponents.”

This campaign will feel different for various reasons. The 2009 and 2013 qualification campaigns came to a halt because Fufa could not afford to finance them.

In 2020, Fufa felt they could finance all the way but Uganda was quickly ousted by Tanzania 4-2 on aggregate. But there was also a feeling at the time that coach Oliver Mbekeka was not up to the task at the time.

If the undertones were never official, then the decision to promote Khalifa from U-17 – after they got within one tie against Cameroon (stopped by Covid) to send the team to the World Cup in India – and make Mbekeka his assistant for the U-20 team this year gave them away.

“For once, our challenges were not about logistics but maybe on pitch which can be sorted by continuing to take part in such competitions.

“Fufa is very deliberate about improving women’s football locally and engaging our players internationally through the national teams,” Hussein added.

Positives

Fufa are particularly happy to see that Khalifa promoted almost the entire squad he was with at U-17 level although Mbekeka had turned to a host of them in an unsuccessful second leg bid to overturn the 2-1 loss to Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam. She lost 2-1 in Lugogo too.

“We were happy to see that most of the players were promoted but also to have some of them as starters on the national team,” Hussein said.

Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba and Margaret Kunihira started the home game as the Crested Cranes eliminated Ethiopia on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last October.

“We always had the belief that we could beat any team but the U-20 level is more serious than it is given credit for,” Khalifa said.

After running through Kenya 10-3 in the second round of the qualifiers and other teams at the U-20 Cecafa Women Championship in Njeru, Uganda were brought back down to earth when a gusty Ethiopian team overturned a first half 2-0 deficit to seal the title with a 3-2 win.

After that, Uganda beat South Africa 1-0 in the first leg of the third round of the qualifiers and had to protect the result in the Johannesburg ‘winter’.

“We felt we were getting there. Then Fauzia gave us a fighting chance in the first leg against Ghana which made me believe that these girls had the right mentality to last the distance.

“But, well, I don’t want to make excuses about Cape Coast because you have to acknowledge when the opponents are better than you on the day,” Khalifa said of the Ghanaians, who have the experience of being to five U-20 WWCs since 2010.

Could have done more?

Khalifa’s critics will feel they should have seen more. The core of the squad stayed the same even in the face of injuries.

Only the long-term injuries of Stella Musibika and Kevin Nakacwa during U-17 games tried to force Khalifah’s hand. For the former, he first replaced her with Grace Aluka and then Aisha Nantongo later at U-20 level. However, all three defenders have worked with the coach in Kawempe.

Ditto Nakacwa whose initial absence opened up space for Shamirah Nalugya. However, when Nalugya got sick, Nantongo was turned into a midfielder and replaced in defence with Asia Nakibuuka – another Kawempe product.

Margaret Kunihira left the team for personal reasons before the second leg in Ghana and while some thought it could have called for a change of formation, Nalugya was just reinstated to operate on the right wing.

The bench was wide but usually only Catherine Nagadya and Zaina Nandede would come off it. And at times Lillian Mutuuzo.

Ronah Nantege and Olivia Babirye are some that people were yearning to see a bit more but Khalifa believes “every player will have a chance.”

Khalifa back with U-17

To show appreciation of Khalifa’s work, Fufa have handed the U-17 team headed to camp in Njeru today for the 2022 women’s World Cup qualifiers starting in March back to him.

“All I have asked for at this level (U-17) is to keep participating in these competitions. Then after, the task is to keep the squad together at U-20 and senior level,” Khalifa said.