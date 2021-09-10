We can make the next round. But then what?

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

There were many moments during this and last weeks’ World Cup Qualifiers when Ugandan fans must have been dispirited by the Cranes performance. The structured approach we have come to associate with the Cranes was missing. In came the old habits where it took a little dogged pressing for us to boot the ball in the hope that either Emmanuel Okwi or Milton Karisa would latch on to it. The result was almost always a loss of possession.

But I will take the two points. And if we were to contextualise this, it is by no means a shabby return for an away game to Kenya and a home game versus Mali, a team with arguably more pedigree than we hold. Most importantly we are a team in transition and to expect miracles is to be unreasonable. We stand at the beginning of a new chapter, and we had better prepare to endure it page by page if not ‘process by process’.

And it is this moderate mindset that I carried into the game versus Kenya at Nyayo Stadium (I didn’t watch the Mali game). My take is that Micho will have been encouraged with how his charges held their nerve against a side boasting of better form and playing on familiar ground.

Unsurprisingly, Kenya bossed, or we let them boss the game. It doesn’t matter. We had our moments. And the brightest of them all came towards the end of the first half when a raid deep into their territory led to an exchange of quick passes between Emmanuel Okwi and Bobosi Byaruhanga from which the latter carried the ball to the edge of the box and let fly. It was our first shot on goal and from a player who carries the most promise in Micho’s new set up. Good practice. Who knows what it will take or where he shall be in a year or two?

All in all, although the story of our attacking options will be told another day, there were solid performances from our defense as is to be expected from teams set up by Micho – only worry there being Isaac Muleme who in future will have to employ all his intellect to compensate for his lack of positional awareness or hearing abilities for that matter, as no amount of reminders screamed from the bench seemed to address his limitations.

That said Enock Walusimbi replaced injured Halid Lwaliwa and went on to have an unforgettable debut, completely slamming the door on dangerman Michael Olunga.

So, it was a result to be grateful for in many ways and it is a pity we could not build on that versus Mali in Kampala. But this is just the beginning. Of course, the margin of error narrows the further forth one goes into the campaign. Sterner tests lie ahead and ours being a group of many derbies means it shall also be a group of very many sub-plots.

After that start Mali will fancy themselves. The rest of us will fancy ourselves to upset them. But the real sparks I suspect will come in October’s double header that pits Uganda against Rwanda. On paper we shade it even if Rwanda is the form team. Should we beat them twice, we shall be firmly back in charge, and I fancy us to do just that. But then what?

This is a topic I shall return to in the days ahead to insist that we are better off building for the future as opposed to just being flavour of the moment.

