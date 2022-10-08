Weather test for Kissa at Chicago Marathon

Stephen Kissa proved he’s a superb road runner after he powered to a spectacular 42km debut by taking second place at the Hamburg Marathon in Germany on April 24.





He could have won on that sunny Sunday morning but he was pipped to the finish by Kenyan Cybrian Kotut, Kissa clocking a new national record of two hours, four minutes and 48 seconds.





After beating his compatriot Filex Chemonges’ previous mark, Kissa automatically entered a new zone which explains why he is sought after by managers of top races.





Kissa will now make a bow at the World Marathon Majors (WMM) when he lines-up for the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA today.





WMM comprises the best six marathons in the world, that is London, Berlin, New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Boston. 2012 Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich, Jackson Kiprop and Solomon Mutai are the other Ugandans to feature here.





Kissa’s Dutch management Global Sports Communication (GSC) opted to keep him away from the Berlin Marathon as it had been scripted all about Kenyan great Eliud Kipchoge breaking his own world record a fortnight ago.





Then the London Marathon last Sunday wasn’t an option, implying Kissa is back in the USA for his toughest test on road thus far. “He is good, prepared,” said his coach Addy Ruiter.





Ruiter is on a deserved holiday back in the Netherlands but Kissa travelled with his manager Jurrie van der Velden.





This is his first race since choosing to run the 10000m final during the Oregon World Championships in Eugene on July 17 where he posted 29:21.10 in 24th place.





Perhaps, that showed that Kissa has completely transitioned to the road. “That he had to stay for two weeks in Eugene was not helping him. When he arrived back in Kampala, he also missed two weeks of training because of sickness. After that, his preparation went well,” Ruiter explained.





The Chicago Marathon is cherished because of its flat and fast course with long straights which allow rhythm towards the finish-line in Grant Park. So can Kissa lower his personal best further?





“The weather forecast for this moment is not ideal. We expect a strong wind so a new (national) record will be difficult. I expect a more tactical race for the win,” Ruiter added.





Kissa is the only elite Ugandan runner entered and he has a task on his hands if he is to sniff at glory. He is in a competitive field which has title holder Ethiopian Seif Tura whose personal best is 2:04:29.





The field’s fastest man is Herpasa Negasa at 2:03:40 set in Dubai three years ago while Dawit Wolde (2:04:27) and Asrar Abderehman (2:04:43) can spring a surprise too.





UGANDAN IN ACTION - SUNDAY

Stephen Kissa (Chicago Marathon)

LIVE ON SS 228, 3:15PM





ABOUT THE CHICAGO MARATHON

Location: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Event type: Road

Distance: 26.219 miles (42.195 km)

Established: 1977

Men’s Course record: 2:03:45 (2013 - Dennis Kimetto)





FALL OF MEN’S MARATHON NR

Apr 24, 2022: 2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa

Oct 20, 2019: 2:05:12 by Filex Chemonges

Feb 22, 2015: 2:06:33 by Stephen Kiprotich

Apr 17, 2011: 2:07:20 by Stephen Kiprotich

Oct 31, 2010: 2:08:24 by Daniel Chepyegun





KISSA AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Stephen Kissa

Date of birth: Dec 1, 1995

Major Events: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 58:56 (21km), 2:04:48 (42km)

Coach: Addy Ruiter