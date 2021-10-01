Weatherhead with upper hand in decisive weekend

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

The destination of both the men and women’s 2021 National Hockey League (NHL) titles should be clear by the end of this weekend.

The ladies have theirs almost settled as only Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans, on nine points with three games to play, can mathematically catch table toppers Wananchi, who are on 18 points.

But all Wananchi have to do is to get at least a point off Rhinos tomorrow and the lead will be unassailable. The pressure, however, is on the Swans to first overturn the 4-0 first round defeat to Deliverance Church of Uganda when the two sides meet again this morning.

That match sets the tone for KHC, whose men’s side Stallions have a make or break weekend in their pursuit for a maiden league title.

Simply put: Stallions play both of their title rivals; champions Wananchi (today) and leaders Weatherhead (tomorrow).

The task at hand is to match or better their first round results against each of the two (a draw against Wananchi and a win over Weatherhead) to put the title race under their control.

The mathematics

Stallions need four points but the three must come against Weatherhead, who lead the log with 28 points and have a relatively easy start today against KHC Originals whom they beat 12-0 in the first round and eliminated from the Uganda Cup with a 29-0 aggregate score, to keep the dream alive.

So barring a miracle of spectacular proportions, Weatherhead head into tomorrow’s decider with 31 points and needing just a draw to all but eliminate the Stallions from the title race.

A win over Wananchi coupled with a draw to Weatherhead would not suffice but only complicate the math for the Stallions as they have scored almost 40 goals less than Weatherhead.

Even with matches against Originals and Rockets to come, it is hard to see how Stallions, the least scoring of the three title chasing sides, will make up the difference in goals.

A Weatherhead win tomorrow would even make work easier for them as any sort of result in today’s encounter between Wananchi and Stallions would cease to matter. It is therefore simply Weatherhead’s title to lose.

Title defence

Wananchi, however, can bounce back into contention if they can beat the Stallions today.

They will then have to hope Stallions pick at least a point off Weatherhead.

It would then get down to offsetting the goal difference between them and Weatherhead with fixtures against City Lions, Weatherhead Historicals and KHC Originals – sides they have always whitewashed.

If Wananchi win today and Stallions win tomorrow, the defending champions would be on a clean course to clinch yet another title with 35 points.

In control. Weatherhead defender Julius Sseruyange and his teammates will know they only need a point tomorrow to secure the league title.

National Hockey League

TODAY

W: DCU vs. KHC Swans 11.30am

M: Wananchi vs. KHC Stallions 1pm

M: Originals vs. Weatherhead 2.30pm

M: City Lions vs. Rockets 4pm

SUNDAY

M: Originals vs. Mak Stingers 10am

W: Rhinos vs. Wananchi 11.30am

M: City Lions vs. Wananchi 3pm

M: Weatherhead vs. Stallions 4.30pm

