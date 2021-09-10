Weightlifting hopes reform can safeguard its Olympic future

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In all the excitement it was easy to miss the press release put out by the International Olympic Committee on August 6 announcing a tweak to rule 59 1.2b of the Olympic charter. But in one little corner of the Games hundreds of athletes and officials were hanging on the change.

The rule now states that the IOC’s executive board has the power to “suspend any sport, discipline or event” if the federation running it acts “in a manner likely to tarnish the Olympic movement”. Which, for those in the know, was a clear and unequivocal threat to the International Weightlifting Federation: clean up or be kicked out of the Olympics.

The board had the first opportunity to use its new power on Wednesday, for its review of the Tokyo Games. The IWF has just held a conference too, in Doha last week, where its members voted to adopt a bold new constitution. They hope that they have done just enough to earn a stay from the IOC.

The lifters love to say that without them the old Olympic motto “Faster, Higher, Stronger” would be meaningless. Weightlifting has been on the programme since 1896 and has provided plenty of iconic Olympic moments in the years since. There were a handful more in Tokyo this summer, where Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines’ very first Olympic gold medal.

But this is not a story about what happens during the fortnight of the Games. It is a story about what happens during the other 206 weeks of the Olympic cycle, when hardly anyone is paying attention. Weightlifting, like so many Olympic sports, is in the shady spot where there is plenty of money sloshing around but precious little mainstream scrutiny of how it is being spent. And in that, too, it is emblematic of a certain type of Olympism and a set of values not found being trumpeted anywhere on the IOC’s website but which run through the history of Olympic movement.

You can find out all about them in the McLaren report, which was published last June. The report was commissioned after a group of journalists working for the German TV network ARD decided to take a close look at what was going on at the IWF, and in particular at Tamas Ajan, who ruled the federation for 45 years, first as general secretary, then as president.

Advertisement

It is a startling read, even for a hardened cynic. It lays bare the grubby way the sport was run, the hidden bank accounts, the phony audits, the cash bribes, the embezzlement, the cover-ups, the threats and bullying, the nepotism and cronyism.

At the heart of it all was the sport’s doping problem. More than 600 lifters have tested positive in the last decade.

There have been Olympics events where all three medal winners have later been caught, banned and had their medals taken away. Plenty of those who were caught paid fines to Ajan in cash, in person. There were cases where he helped national federations who supported him to cover up tests, and others where he threatened national federations who opposed him with false positives.

Much as the IOC might like to make this all out to be the IWF’s problem, it is not. Ajan, the man behind all of this, was an honorary member of the IOC itself (he resigned when this scandal broke), a founding member of the World Anti-Doping Agency and until 2018 was on its foundation board. The man spent almost half a century at the heart of the Olympic movement.

In the months since Ajan resigned the IWF has been split in a fight between the reformers and the reactionaries, many of them named in the McLaren report as Ajan’s cronies. The anti-doping programme has already been overhauled and the new constitution is another victory for the reformers.

In many ways the IWF now has a more progressive constitution than many other sports. Its executive meetings will be livestreamed; the athletes themselves will have three representatives on the board; and officials representing the countries with the worst doping records will be blackballed.

Andy Bull is a senior sports writer for The Guardian. This article has been slightly abridged.