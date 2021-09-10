What captains Masaba, Okwi’s contrasting fortunes tell us about the state of their sporting disciplines

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Deconstructions of the captaincy in cricket have always settled on one of two diametrically opposite hypotheses. While some see it through the lens of an art, others more opine that it has geometry written all over it. Those who elevate it to an art form say the captaincy not only requires one to swiftly articulate thoughts but manage people well for good measure.

The other side of the divide is somewhat complex with the captaincy likened to a real-time computing of information. To pull an adversary out of their comfort zone, geometric patterns about a bowler’s actions, batsman’s grip and bounce from the surface have to be thought through.

Whichever side of the divide you fall on, the general consensus is that a good cricket captain has to be shrewd enough to think on their feet. This much was divulged when Uganda Cricket Association recently hosted a Space on Twitter aptly titled ‘the art of captaincy.’

Former and current skippers of Zimbabwe (Sikandar Raza), Namibia (Gerhard Erasmus), Nepal (Paras Khadka) as well as United Arab Emirates (Ahmed Raza) each gave their two cents. They all seemed to agree that to read the game’s unfolding present one ought to play to their strengths whilst also moving to deny the opposition what it craves most. It sounds simple enough until your field placings – a redundant fine leg here and absent third man there – are called into question.

Listening intently to the Space conversation was Cricket Cranes skipper, Brian Masaba. After the captaincy knocked Roger Mukasa sideways, it must have felt like Masaba was crawling through a minefield when he was handed the reins ahead of the 2019 Oman Cricket World Cup Challenge League B tournament. He, however, brought a complex mix of clear-thinking, restraint, dignity and quietude as an undefeated streak proved to be the true measure of Uganda’s dominance.

It all started with a hard-fought win over Jersey during which Masaba’s continual decision-making and micro-adjustments (who can forget his decision to bowl medium pace and not legbreak googly when he introduced himself into the attack midway through Jersey’s innings!) proved pivotal.

Masaba’s gentle self-deprecation was served over and again after those five wins on the bounce in Oman. Then Covid happened. The pandemic starved Ugandans of white-ball cricket, but they were recently back in business albeit remotely with the old foe – Kenya – in town for a limited-overs and T20 series.

Uganda won the former, but not after suffering the ignominy of comprehensively losing the first rubber. Masaba faced media duties with great dignity, if some discomfort, after that 78-run whitewash where Uganda failed to chase down a lofty target of 307. A come-from-behind series win doubtless shows the 29-year-old is tightening his influence over a decent crop of players.

While the wolves are not circling Masaba, the same cannot be said of Emmanuel Okwi. The captain of the national men’s senior football team, the Cranes, has had a rocky start since inheriting the armband from Denis Onyango. It is evident that the Cranes are at the moment going in the opposite direction that they did with Onyango at the helm.

Because the captaincy in football is markedly different from cricket, it feels wrong to go after Okwi – as indeed some are doing – following Uganda’s twin goalless draws against Kenya and Mali. While it is true that the 28-year-old has appeared a yard off pace, he still is serviceable given the evident dearth of quality attackers.

The search for a fall guy has not stopped at Okwi’s threshold. Some Cranes fans have taken a decidedly dimmer view of Micho Sredojevic’s coaching approach after watching Uganda labour mightily in the final third.

Again, the Serbian is nothing more than an easy target. Juxtaposing Zambia under Micho and Zambia after Micho statistics is an oversimplification bound to spew out distortions and misrepresentations. The bitter truth is that our football team is not as good as we think it is. This all stems from a palpable identity crisis.

In cricket, you can rightly conclude that our energy yields an approach to the game that has a Caribbean flavour to it. We run the ball a lot, making the transition basketball tag hard to shrug off. What about football? We just seem incapable of the modulation and nuance required to create an identity.

