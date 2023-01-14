What Fifa transfers changes mean to Uganda

In 2018, there was an interesting case where two players Hakim Senkumba and goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi were twice deported from Georgia while atempting to go for trials. The botched deal involved former Uganda Cranes captain Andy Mwesigwa and player agent Musa Atagenda, currently a director at Wakiso Giants. The two were left trading accusations after being conned by a fraudulent Nigerian link.

Two years later, there was a case of striker Joel Madondo crying for help after a dream move to Wydad Casablanca in Morocco went south. His parent club Busoga United was also left to fight for their share of the move that was only settled last year with the player and some parties in the deal crying foul after failing to realise their expected monetary gains. There are cases where agents or rival clubs have been accused of persuading players to breach contractual terms and ignite situations where their parent clubs could terminate their contracts prematurely therefore rendering them free agents and ripe for the next deal. A case in point is the Shaban Muhammad-Onduparaka saga that involved KCCA.

Tough measures

These and other stories involving players, clubs and some rogue agents have been rampant forcing Fifa to intervene. In 2015, Fifa decided to step away from directly regulating the transfer business especially the agents but the federations tasked to supervise seemed to be overwhelmed by the duties and in some cases, their officials found to be part of the problem. This week, Fifa enforced a new set of regulations adopted by its council in December 2022 to govern the trillion-shilling industry this week. The move has elicited debate.

Among others, the new regulations now put in place a mandatory licensing system that includes a written exam, the prohibition of multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest, and the introduction of a cap on agent fees.

Thorny issue

Key players in the industry seem to welcome the reforms bar for a majority of agents who oppose the cap on their revenues. The agents can only take a maximum of five percent for any transfer below $200,000 (sh. 741M), three percent if it’s above or ten percent of the total transfer fees. The agents are also required to declare their earnings publicly for fans to see.

“We've been using national licences which complicated our work when we crossed borders so, this new one is a bit fairer because it's the same for all agents irrespective of their countries and works uniformly across the globe," Ugandan football agent, Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi south constituency and shadow minister for sports Solo Kayemba shared his view earlier in the week.

Kayemba also revealed that their African body of agents has already petitioned Fifa regarding the issue of commission.

The European Football Agents Association has strongly opposed what they called an unjustified cap, denied any involvement in the consultative process and threatened to go to court.

“Fifa has once again tricked the football world into believing it is the savior of the industry, using agents as scapegoats for its political mission. They choose to create an unjustified 3% fee cap that will destroy the careers of thousands of small agents worldwide so that they can look good in press headlines the next day,” they stated. But is Fifa’s cap justifiable or not?

Money drain

“Fifa also realised that these agents were taking a lot of money out of the game but not reinvesting it back,” Denis Lukambi, the Fufa International Transfer Certificate (ITC) manager explains the reason for new reforms.

A Fifa report that analysed transfers for a decade between 2011 to 2019 unveiled a striking disparity between the money received by agents and what actually goes back to football in terms of training compensation and solidarity payments to clubs that groomed the players.

The commissions on international transfers rose five-fold from $131M in 2011 to $640M in 2019 and then to the highest ever $622.8M last year. In contrast, the compensations to the clubs and grassroots increased by only $500,000 from $38M in 2011 to $38.5 in 2020! It is not clear how much Ugandan agents earned since the information was not disclosed by Fufa by press time but going forward, Fifa has mandated the agents to publish publicly for all stakeholders to see.

That, according to Lukambi, necessitated Fifa to cap the agents’ fee. However, this move by Fifa seems to be an effort to cover one hole but does not guarantee in policy how the money will be channeled to development.

“I believe one of the reasons fifa based on to arrive at those percentage [caps] is that their rules state that a club or clubs that develops a player get five percent of his transfer fees [for the first time a player registers as a professional],” Lukambi weighs in.

Recurring problem

“The main problem why Fifa reverted to a centralized system is majorly about integrity,” Lukambi continues,

“Fifa wanted the national federations to try and manage the agents and the system closely but it became a problem because very many were working unregulated, unethical and most of the federations failed to manage [because they lacked capacity].

“For example, some agents ended up taking all the transfer fees while some connived with coaches, club and federation officials to fleece the players and that’s why Fifa had to come back and regulate.” In 2016, Fufa banned its former secretary and Transfer Matching System (TMS) manager of Vipers Haruna Kyobe for involvement in an illegal transfer of a Joseph Mpande to Myanmar.

Warped system

Famed coach Mike Mutebi says the reforms are welcome because they “will protect the players and coaches from unscrupulous agents and club officials but are is the new system devoid of loopholes?

“When a club wants a player, then there’s nothing that can stop them. It’s not that there exists ways to circumvent the rules, it’s just that to lock open trade in prohibitive rules is near impossible,” former agent and football management and administration commentator Francis Gaitho says from Nairobi, Kenya.

A local agent explains the distressing realities of the Ugandan transfer sphere and why he feels there’s more to do;

“First of all, unifying the system was good to enable us to work with ease in our cross-border operations but they’re trying to solve something they don’t understand,” the agent who preferred anonymity for obvious reasons explains.

“Capping the fee will either force the mid-level and small agents out of business or escalate the unethical conduct which they’re trying to tame. For example, I paid almost $3,000 to Fufa for training fees, application for a license, the license itself, a security guarantee and then there’s an annual subscription,” he reveals.

“I also have to take care of a player while keeping him fit for the next opportunity. Now, if that opportunity is a domestic club, I have the problem of rogue club chief executive officers and coaches who want a share [bribe] to accept the deal.

Shoestring budget

“If it is out, I have to fly the player and myself and add on accommodation plus meals and upkeep. The worst is if the club calls him for the trials and he fails, I bear all the losses! How do I recover it if my future dealings are capped at only five percent?

On average, our source claims that Ugandan clubs that are able pay ten million in sign-on fee while those in Zambia and Tanzania, a prime destination for Ugandan players, around $20,000 (Shs74m).

“Now, five percent of $20,000 is $1,000, calculate that and see if I break even putting in mind that sometimes there are other agents connecting you! That is hard to keep in Fifa’s line and the players are also desperate waiting for any deal that adds an extra coin to their pocket so, they’ll also allow to deal underhand.”

Super agents

If the aim is partly to tame super agents taking the biggest chunks then the ideal model should be that the percentage of commission is inversely proportional to the transfer fees in that a bigger percentage is charged for smaller business and keeps decreasing as the value of the transfer increases. That would help to keep the lower-level agents and discourage them from going under.

The disclosure clause is already enough to ensure transparency. That said, there was a need to tame the super agents and whip off some of their influence. One way is through the transparency tool and the Fifa Clearing house where the money has to pass. Club and federation officials have also been barred from acting as agents therefore, reducing the risk of conflict of interest.

What they say

"An agent once took all my sign-on fee of about $14,000 (sh. 51M). Later on, I came to learn that even the coach and officials shared the money. But the most important part is that I was leaving a club at home that struggled to pay me sh.600,000 and was now earning almost sh.6M a month. They might be manipulating you but at the end of it, they're removing you from a worse situation to a better one." - a local player said.





"" I believe change in the right direction is always though it comes at a cost. They [reforms] will help eliminate crooks in the industry because there's some [degree of] transparency. The problem will come when our country players and clubs fail to honor their contractual and legal obligations to the agents but change is welcomed and with the world we live in today, have to keep learning and revolving." - Eugene Ssepuya, agent.

List of Ugandan agents;

Name License expiry

1. Anthony Akera - Jan 20, 2024

2 Denis Banex Namanya - July 14, 2023

3 Godwin Eyoki - Sept 9, 2023

4 Kawulu Foundation LTD - Sept 9, 2023

(Swaibu Luyombya & Tonny Ssentongo)





Awaiting renewal*

5 Ella Herbert Angura - Jan 20, 2022

6 Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo - July 28, 2022

7 Conard Ndaula Mulindwa - Aug 10, 2022

8 Jonasan Tibatiina Tumuhaise – Aug 7, 2022

9 Francisco Bwambale - Sept 10, 2022

10 Andrew Ssepuya Eugene

11 Kigozi Joseph