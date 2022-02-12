What looked like was going to be Vincent Aboubakar’s Afcon became Sadio Mane’s

The recently concluded African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 will be remembered for its many sceptics. To start with, it was arriving almost a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, Ivory Coast and Guinea, all prior elected to host in 2021 and 2023, respectively, were booted down the line because Caf owed Cameroon after having stripped them of the hosting rights in 2019.

So, in many ways and eyes Afcon 2021 was never supposed to happen, but it still did. Cameroon effectively demonstrated how to put together an African tournament with its equal extent of drama and tragedy.

It is rumoured that Covid tests were weaponised by the hosts. But what was undebatable is the officiating at some games was at times as poor as the state of the premature pitches. A tragedy even managed to squeeze into all this drama when fans crushed the gates of Yaoundé’s Olembe stadium in the aftermath of the Cameroon-Comoros game. The ensuing stampede claimed eight lives and maimed dozens more.

All this while the watching gods, seemingly unsatisfied with all the many sub plots, decided one man was going to define this tournament. And that man is Sadio Mane, the 30-year-old Senegalese forward.

Sadio Mane who joined the Lions of Teranga in 2012, started his professional career at Metz and now at English giants Liverpool via Red Bull Salzburg and Southampton. He will be the first to admit he has never been a showman. But what he has lacked in sparkle he has compensated for by being bloody-minded.

He carries himself around with the demeanor of a man who knows he had to overcome insurmountable odds to arrive at the table of men. He comes off as an emotionless operator who blows cold like was the case at the start of the tournament but who also possesses an uncanny ability to peak at the right time. So, what really looked like was going to be Vincent Aboubakar’s Afcon eventually became Sadio Mane’s.

Maybe sometimes the weight of the occasion gets to him because he frankly looks like he doesn’t care a lot – the kind of man one shouldn’t entrust with the matters of winning major tournaments. Yet he has won a lot of times – Austrian champion, English champion, the Champions League, a couple of domestic cups in between, and now this.

For a decade, Senegal, a nation for which talent isn’t in short supply, took a gamble on a marksman whose flair wasn’t always apparent. Now he has vindicated them by becoming the high priest of the post El Hadji Diouf era.

Mind, those luminaries didn’t win the Afcon. They lit up many tournaments, the 2002 World Cup included. But they have nothing to their name. To that extent Sadio Mane has out lasted and out shone them. Winning Afcon was just the inevitable conclusion of that bloody-mindedness.

So, there we were at the final with both countries quickly running out of kickers and Sadio Mane a man who can’t be accused of being a prolific penalty kick dispatcher, a man who has three penalty misses to his name in each of the last three Afcon tournaments, walked up for the decisive kick against a goalkeeper who had not only denied him earlier in the game but also hadn’t put a foot wrong. It takes a special kind of grit to pull that off.