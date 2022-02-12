What looked like was going to be Vincent Aboubakar’s Afcon became Sadio Mane’s

Author, Mr Moses Banturaki. PHOTO/FILE.

By  Moses Banturaki

What you need to know:

  • Sadio Mane has outlasted Senegal greats like El Hadji Diouf

The recently concluded African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 will be remembered for its many sceptics. To start with, it was arriving almost a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, Ivory Coast and Guinea, all prior elected to host in 2021 and 2023, respectively, were booted down the line because Caf owed Cameroon after having stripped them of the hosting rights in 2019.

