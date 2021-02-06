What next as woodball seeks new direction?

By George Katongole More by this Author

After 12 years, Paul Mark Kayongo, has made it clear that the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) is ready for the next chapter in its life.

A dreamer. A pioneer. Before you understand Kayongo as a chartered accountant, he is a larger than life persona. For all these years, he has earned himself the title ‘Mr Woodball’.

For the next five years, Kayongo has outlined a plan to set a new direction for probably one of the most organised sports in the country by establishing a home that has an international course, equipment manufacturing plant and permanent offices.

A poor man’s version of golf, Uganda woodball has earned international reputation with appearances at the World Cup while making headways into the school system.

Woodball is part of the Inter-University Games while secondary schools will include the sport in their next calendar activities when Ball Games return.

A successful ‘Corporate League’ is also a strong measure of woodball’s footprint among the corporate companies.

During last week’s 13th annual general meeting in Kampala, a Shs1.6b budget was unveiled – a testament to woodball’s intentions to set up a steady grip.

But what happens when Kayongo departs?

Likely succession

The concerns are a little different to what direction the game should take in to stay relevant. Keeping the house in order will be a perfect transition plan.

Recent events that saw Norbert Dramani of Bank of Uganda lead a splinter group hurt the sport.

Kayongo is confident that the current human resource is competent enough to steer the game beyond his tenure.

Given that all elective offices were filled without a contest, the race to succeed Kayongo looks certain to be between vice president Vincent Kisenyi and General Secretary Collins Ssemmanda.

Kisenyi is a veteran administrator in university sports and a lecturer at Uganda Christian University, while Ssemmanda, a reputed sports administrator with International Olympic Committee recognition, has experience in the corporate world as the senior Public Relations Officer at Ndejje University.

Training

For all this time, Kayongo has worked with a core leadership that has barely changed.

David Katende Ssemakula the National Council of Sports (NCS) Assistant General Secretary – Technical cryptically expressed the urgent desire for sports administrators to take up relevant courses offered by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

“Trained administrators are a sure way to sustainability of a sport. Most sports are affected by leaders who don’t measure up,” Katende said.

