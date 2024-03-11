When fitness professionals relish refresher first aid training

Michael Ojok, the chairman Northern Uganda, is a big name in gym-oriented sports like bodybuilding, powerlifting among others, but learned and unlearned many things about first aid after a one-day workshop at Mt Zion Hotel in Kampala a fortnight ago.

“There’s a lot I didn’t know about first aid that I have learnt today,” Ojok told Saturday Sports. “I was making some mistakes but now I know better. This training was an eye-opener.”

Hannington Galiwango, a footballer-turned-fitness trainer, shared Ojok’s impression.

“This facilitator was very practical and made first aid look simple,” he said.

Davis Ivan Sserugya, a freelance trainer, Fitness Junction, did not differ. “There are some things I only read about in my self-education but today the facilitator made them more practical and easy to understand.”

The training was a collaboration between Uganda Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (UBBFA) and African Register of Exercise Professionals (AREPS), was attended by members from diverse sports disciplines: footballers, cyclists, swimmers, weightlifters, dance instructors, among others.others

Martha Nalugwa, 18, has seen lifeguards rescue people who had drowned in pools, but she had never experienced CPR- Cardiopulmonary resuscitation—in a more comprehensive way. CPR is the most effective first aid to people who have suffered cardiac arrest. Done immediately and effectively, the chest compressions and rescue breaths can help revive a patient’s blood flow and breathing.

Kenyan fitness trainer, Ian Ngugi, took an hour explaining and demonstrating the nitty-gritty of this lifesaving intervention.

“I had an idea about CPR, and I have seen people giving chest compressions in emergencies, but today I have learnt more how practically it’s done,” said Nalugwa, an upcoming swimmer soon to join Dolphins Swim Club.

Nalugwa was also one of the quickest learners in the session where Ngugi trained attendants in handling dislocations and fractures.

She was among the best in tying arm slings and elevation slings the interventions to dislocated or fractured arms.

Response to burns

Ngugi dismissed the various remedies we usually use as first aid to burns: sugar, oil, Vaseline, honey, among others. He said radiation, electrical, dry, scald and cold burns are addressed by running water for 10 minutes, before seeking advanced help.

Chemical burns should be addressed by running water for 20 minutes.

But Ngugi warned that any burns to the elderly, children, airway, joints and genitals should immediately be addressed in the hospital.

He emphasised: “Burns don’t kill, but infections do. So try to avoid any remedies that expose the casualty to infections.”

Possible injury

Ngugi said spinal injuries can be potentially dangerous, hence need careful response.

Using one of the trainees to demonstrate that the moment you reach out to help someone in distress, it is imperative to first do a quick assessment to find out whether the casualty has suffered any spinal injuries.

First, let the casualty be on his or her back on a flat surface, away from fire or traffic.

Then use your eyes to see any symptoms of spinal injury. Then a loud voice to call them out, and touch especially at the back of the neck. Or around the collar bones.

But before any touches, you must have your gloves on, or something similar to avoid contamination.

"Anything wet, sticky, slimy and is not yours, don't touch," Ngugi warned, citing diseases like hepatitis that can be transmitted through sweat.

If the casualty does not respond to sound or touch, immediately start a head-to-toe inspection.

All this should not last beyond two minutes, check for the casualty's carotid pulse, near where the neck joins the lower jaw bone.

Alternatively, you can look for the radial pulse on the wrist. Continue the assessment in the chest, in the abdomen, in the hips, to check for any injury, bleeding (internal or external).

At the end of the exercise, when signs of spinal damage are still elusive, Nguni recommended using an object like a key to tickle the bottom of their feet. "If there is no response, it could be that the lower body is paralyzed, a sign of spinal injury.

And if there is no spinal injury detected, help the patient lie on the sides, as you wait for advanced help.

All this, he said l, should not last beyond two minutes. Ngugi emphasised respecting a casualty's privacy and possessions like wallets, watches, phones, etc.

Joining Areps

After the training, most attendants expressed the appetite for more. It will come. Because Areps has a lot in store.

“We have held several trainings in Kenya, now after this one in Kampala, we shall be heading to Kigali, and other cities in East Africa,” said Areps founder William Onyango. “We are here to take instructors to another level.”

Onyango emphasised the need for fitness professionals to expand their networks. “We have partners in the USA, Europe, Australia. So joining here is joining a community of professionals, worldwide. Your network is your net worth,” he added.