When Uganda attempted their version of a parallel football league

Football has been dealing with its biggest gravitational force in ages.

Last Sunday, the world was stunned after plans were announced for a mid-week European Super League.

It was backed by 12 founder members whose positions were never to be contested.

Six English clubs – Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham – were part of the breakaway league.

Three from Italy in Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan and another three from Spain – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – were the rebels.

Television revenue amid stifling debt across the clubs, the Covid-19 pandemic and the future of the Uefa Champions League were the biggest driving force behind a competition mooted for several years.

The competition might have only lasted three days but it drew comparisons back home with a scenario that lasted for close to two years.

The Genesis

Historically, league football here was run by the federation, Fufa, under the National Football League Committee (NFLC). Though powerful in name, it was never the power that the Super Division Clubs Associations (SDCA), a conglomerate of top tier clubs formed in the 1990s, hoped for.

In a reform process intended to reduce the unilateral nature of Fufa in managing all affairs, football stakeholders sitting in Jinja in 2009 agreed to let clubs run their own top tier.

The infamous Jinja Declaration Committee document was meant to change the face of Ugandan football.

The most prominent step taken was to allow the Super League to be run by a registered limited company formed by all the Super League clubs.

They borrowed from the English top flight, the Premier League, which is also a limited company.

Uganda Super League Limited (USLL) was born as the legal body that binds the clubs and runs the local league with independence from Fufa.

Express, SC Villa, Proline, Bunnamwaya (now Vipers), KCCA, and Boroboro Tigers took the lead and incorporated USL as a company limited by shares under the Companies Act of Uganda with special rights reserved for Fufa.

The USL was fully owned and managed by the 16 Super League clubs and affiliated to Fufa.

Express boss Julius Kavuma Kabenge became the pioneer chairman of a committee that also had Fred Muwema (Villa), Mujib Kasule (Proline), Dr Bakka Musujja and Thaddeus Kitandwe (Vipers) as directors.

However, underlying tensions, including USL and Fufa colliding on how many clubs should be relegated or promoted in the pre-season, revealed the inefficiencies in the league management.

The good, and then crisis

The USL clubs started running the professional aspiring league on their own, hitherto managed by Fufa - in the 2010/11 season but it was not until the following campaign that it made great leaps and bounds.

It is in that season that pay TV giants DStv penned a five-year broadcast deal worth $5m with the USL and Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) agreed to a Shs2.2b three-year title sponsorship deal.

Express went on to win the league in 2011/12 league title. But, in the boardroom, the tension grew.

USL were accused of failing to induct all 15 clubs as board of directors and re-admit Busia-Hoima in the league despite the fact that the club never played in the first round of the 2011-2012 season.

At the end of the season, Fufa withdrew the mandate of organising the national league from the USL, accusing them of insubordination after refusing to suspend Kabenge, the USL board chairman, who was handed an 11-year ban.

USL remained adamant that Fufa did not have the power to prevent them from running the league since their obligation was to the sponsors.

Long feud

In the feud, Fufa maintained that as the supreme governing body of football in the country, they needed to have a big say in USL administrative matters.

They referred to article 79 of the USL Memorandum of Understanding and Articles of Association, which stated that the USL should adhere to all Fufa’s rules.

USL, on the other hand, believed that Fufa’s insistence that it should oversee all the USL’s administrative matters was interfering into a private limited company’s work.

They argued that when USL was formed in August 2010 to run the league, the Memorandum and Articles of Association spelt that Fufa could not dictate how USL operated administratively.

What followed was the birth of two leagues in September 2012 ahead of the 2012/13 season with Fufa starting a new company, Fufa Super League Ltd (FSL).

However, USL led by the banned Kabenge, defied that order and continued to organise a parallel league with backing from sponsors Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL) and SuperSport.

Unlike the European Super League whose founding clubs are likely to be let off the hook, Kabenge, the brain behind USL still has two years left on the 11-yearban handed out by Fufa in 2012.

This resulted in KCCA winning the FSL and Maroons clinching the USL title with teams like Water, Police, Kira Young, SC Villa, Express and Simba deciding to have a team each in the FSL and USL.

This lasted until May 2013 when a cabinet sitting chaired by Henry Kajura, then second deputy prime minister, passed recommendations of the Sports ministry to merge the two leagues leading to the birth of the Uganda Premier League.

Fufa finally signed an MoU with USL to merge the two league clubs and kick off the 2014/15 campaign as UPL – as advised in the ministry’s recommendations earlier.

Maroon’s fate

Maroons, having only featured in USL, were forced to apply in the second tier Big League after Fufa regained control of the topflight. This contradicted the 2012 season when Fufa arm-twisted USL to reinstate Hoima-Busia, who had been thrown out for breaching contractual obligations, back into the USL half way the season.

