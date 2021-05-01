Who is best for Cranes captaincy?

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Uganda will, of course, first need to get a new Cranes coach before we get to know the next captain of the team.

But whoever they name, one of the new coach’s first tasks is deciding who replaces Denis Onyango – not necessarily in goal – but as the team captain.

Wise counsel

The man himself – Onyango – believes anyone that is given the armband should be helped to work but the Mamelodi Sundowns number one makes it clear the job comes with some great responsibilities.

“A national team captain should definitely be exemplary to the players and also bring and welcome all kind of characters, young or old,” explains Onyango.

“They should be able to feel the same in terms of being important to the team by the captain listening to their ideas. He should also allow them to advise him on certain issues.

“Any player who takes up the armband,” Onyango, the only Ugandan to ever win the Champions League title and only goalkeeper on the continent to win Africa Player of the Year, added.

“...should be able to protect his team, especially when things are not going right or when results are not favourable because he is the leader of the team and shouldn’t be selfish.

“That’s the most important thing, because some of us forget our roles as leaders or captain and think we own the team, forgetting that you can’t be a captain without the other players.

“So it’s very important to make sure all players feel comfortable around you and freely talk to you regardless of the situation.”

‘Get coach’s tactics’

Andy Mwesigwa, the former Cranes defender, is the man Onyango succeeded as captain.

“It’s being a leader and a responsible player in the team,” Mwesigwa told Score, “who acts as an example to the rest.

“A team captain must be in position to interpret, well, tactics of the coach and implement them to the players while during games.”

Mwesigwa, who retired into running a school he built from earnings from professional football, added: “A team captain has to be a generous person who s with everybody on the team.”

“He should be of a sound mind to address any situation on and off the pitch. He is a father figure in the team, who guides the group in all aspects.”

While the former Cranes captain reminds whoever takes on the mantle that they will be “adopting more responsibilities to their careers,” he believes “there are many leaders on the team to do the job.”

Noteworthy, Mwesigwa says the next team captain “must be a performer on the pitch and consistent for both club and country.”

So, as we wait for the new coach to be named, who among the active national team players has some of the qualities Onyango and Mwesigwa are citing? Who is likely to carry the mantle?

Five top candidates

Player POS Age Caps

Emmanuel Okwi F 28 66

Faruku Miya F 23 63

Timothy Awany D 25 15

Taddeo Lwanga M 26 8

Moses Waiswa M 24 10

Faruku Miya

That his goals and influence on Cranes pitch proceedings have somewhat dropped cannot be masked. Yet the title winning captain at Vipers and currently Konyaspor (Turkey) forward cannot be overlooked. What he lacks in flair he gives in effort, and he remains one source of goals when Cranes need one. Even at just 23 and disciplined, his experience in the side is such that he can be looked at for the future. He is also grounded and - just like Okwi, can face the media representatively.

Briefly

Name

Faruku Miya

Born

26/11/1997

Club

Konyaspor

Position

Forward

Cranes caps

63 (22 goals)

Taddeo Lwanga

A sizeable number initially saw only a destroyer at Vipers when the current Simba (Tanzania) midfielder captained the Kitende side. But many will also agree that Lwanga has since grown in leaps and bounds as player and leader. He was one of the bright spots even though Uganda failed to beat Burkina Faso at Kitende. He is in the running for that armband or deputising.

Briefly

Name:

Taddeo Lwanga

Born: 21/5/1994

Club: Simba SC

Position

Midfield

Cranes caps

8



Emmanuel Okwi



Some may have questioned his efforts on the team, lately, but Okwi remains a quality player, and at 28, he still has much to offer. And, as long as he remains active, it is hard to ignore the Ittihad and Cranes striker’s all-round play and an eye for goal. The predator might be in recess, but he surely has not gone for good. He is currently the most experienced on the team, and that he was Onyango’s assistant until the latter retired recently puts him in prime position.

Briefly

Name

Emmanuel Okwi

Born

25/12/1992

Club

El Ittihad

Position

Forward

Cranes caps

66 (21 goals)



Timothy Awany

Another league title winning captain, this time with KCCA. An uncompromising defender who – when fit and available – can form a long-standing defensive fulcrum for years. The Ashdod defender is a regular at his Israeli club, and only an injury and Covid-19 restrictions from his team forced him out of the final Afcon qualifying games. Awany, 24, is grounded, disciplined, good game reader, and can all organise the team back to front.

Briefly

Name

Timothy Awany

Born

6/8/1996

Club

Ashdod

Position

Defender

Cranes caps

15

Moses Waiswa & Bevis Mugabi

This was a tough one, with Express’ Murushid Juuko also pushing for a mention. Motherwell’s Bevis Mugabi, Juuko and Awany are odds on to dominate the Cranes defence for years, but the final slot for potential skippers or assistants will be between SuperSport United's Waiswa and Mugabi. Midfielder Waiswa, 24, is finesse with the ball at his feet, and defender Mugabi, 25, is a born leader, on and off the pitch. Both can ably represent the media before any press and certainly not a bad bet.

Briefly

Name: Moses Waiswa

Born: 20/4/1997

Club: SuperSport Utd

Position: Midfield

Caps: 10

Briefly

Name: Brevis Mugabi

Born: 1/5/1995

Club: Motherwell

Position: Defender

Caps: 10

