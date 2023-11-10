Who will leave Lugogo rolling on wheels?

The wait is over. One gentleman and a lady will leave Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Saturday night with big smiles on their faces and the grand prize of a brand-new car.

The nationwide Nile Special National Pool Open Championship will climax at the multi-sport arena that has defined the best cueists in Uganda.

Still a closed competition that is yet to attain an international status, the anticipation is sky high among the fans, who believe Uganda has the most talented pool players in Africa while for the players, even the slightest of errors can extinguish their dreams.

The two-in-one event which features a separate 32-man women's competition from 2018, is the biggest pool event in Uganda courtesy of the high stakes and unpredictability of the final outcome.

Tanzanian Haliphan Ntwali is an exception being the only foreign player to win the National title in 2011.

Mansoor Bwanika, the 2018 champion, wants to set a new record of winning back-to-back titles. If he fails at Lugogo, the championship record of two titles will safely remain intact.

Fahad Ssewankambo has had the honour of driving out of Lugogo twice in 2014 and 2017 a feat Jonah Turigye managed earlier in 2010 completing a two-peat in 2013.

As Lugogo awaits, we examine where the title will be determined.

Luck of the draw

There are two rude early do-or-die fixtures for would-be title contenders. A first-round shoot-out between Joseph Kasozi, the reigning Grand Open winner, and one of the most accomplished shooters Simon Lubuulwa a.k.a Computer will send either of the players earlier to the stands.

Whereas Ibrahim Sejjemba and Caesar Chandiga are odds on to win the championship, one of them will be eliminated before the final as there's a possible semifinal clash.

"You've got to be lucky sometimes," said 2012 champion Alfred Gumikiriza, while analysing the draw. "It's going to be very competitive right from the start," he added.

While Sejjemba is relishing a Mchana Cup title in Kenya that had the best players from Africa, it’s the stinging Chandiga, who has had the edge.

Chandiga’s fans always light up the arena with their “Feel the Luo” dances. They are obviously the loudest and most passionate but the ‘Scorpion’ insists he will play his game no matter the opposition. A master of long races, he will have to find a formula of adjusting so quickly before he’s caught off-guard. But Sejjemba is stealthy and can wheel away in case he gets the job done. If they avoid early elimination, the winner of this anticipated semifinal will definitely be crowned champion.

Long shots

Rashid Wagaba, just like Chandiga, is unseeded in the championship and leads the lineup of men to watch out. Commonly known as Dog City, Wagaba is a fearless shooter who is sometimes let down by carelessness.

Ssewankambo is undoubtedly a top-notch player but has been rusty in previous championships and the league. The prospect of a second-round face-off with one of the fastest players on the table Ronald ‘Kamwanyi’ Akampurira, who eliminated Alfred Gumikiriza, should be scary. Probably the smartest player expected on the table at Lugogo with the absence of Gumikiriza, Ssewankambo will put up the fight of his life.

Despite being rated number one, Ibrahim Kayanja is not an outright winner. Kayanja lost a money challenge game to Chandiga when he was given a seven-game head start. But Kayanja, commonly known as Musiraamu, is a joy to watch with his stylish shots and his potential can't be swept under the carpet.

National team captain Habib Ssebuguzi is among the contenders and he only needs a bit of luck to drive away. A possible second round fixture with Azali Lukomwa should be a big concern. A darling of many fans, his game reading is superb but somehow he misses the golden egg.

There is a long list of the old guard including Fred ‘Bonde’ Namanya, the 2009 champion, Amos Ndyagumanawe, Jonah Turigye, and Sula Matovu. Matovu has been busy with business but he’s a long shot in a championship expected to be dominated by new blood.

Youngsters to watch

Only one man will certainly be the winner, but exciting youngsters should provide the ultimate entertainment.

That cast is led by Yudah Ssembuusi, as well as Hawley Cup U23 champion Kenneth Odong. Other youngsters to watch include Ivan Murungi, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Gideon Bwanika, Eria Kimuli, Jonathan Ouma, Ian Kazibwe, and Najib Yiga.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium

Time: 8:00am

Fee: Shs25,000

Men’s prizes

Winner: Toyota Mark X, Shs5m

Second: Pool table, Shs4m

Third: Shs3m

Fourth: Shs2m

5th-8th: Shs1m

Last 16: Shs500,000

Ladies prizes

Winner: Toyota Raum, Shs3m

Second: Pool table, Shs2m

Third: Shs1m

Fourth: Shs750,000

5th-8th: Shs500,000

Former champions

2018: Mansoor Bwanika

2017: Fahad Ssewankambo

2016: Sula Matovu

2015: Amos Ndyagumanawe

2014: Fahad Ssewankambo

2013: Jonah Turigye

2012: Alfred Gumikiriza

2011: Haliphan Ntwali (Tanzanian)

2010: Jonah Turigye

2009: Fred Namanya

2001: Bob Menani