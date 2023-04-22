Why Byekwaso faded into Mutebi's giant shadow

The plain truth about Morley Byekwaso is that he was not ready for life at the top when an opportunity surfaced.

Well, he repeatedly said he loved KCCA and wanted to succeed like he had done as a player but he was swimming against a gigantic tide.

He was thrown right into the fire on April 1, 2021 to fit into the huge boots of his former boss Mike Mutebi and the club board argued then that he had all it took to learn slowly, manage the transition and win titles.

In hindsight, it was a notable mistake that has now thrown the Lugogo side into total disarray, literally left with one sensible choice - running back to Mutebi.

Of course the lure of coaching his beloved KCCA was too hard to turn down more so if it comes a reported Shs12m monthly pay.

To be the best paid coach in the domestic league comes with its burdens like winning regularly, pleasing the fans and showing value for money.

Biggest regrets

In his first full season, Byekwaso attempted his first mistake, trying to reverse everything his predecessor had done, all in the name of announcing his arrival.

It was sold to the world that Byekwaso had learned a lot from being Mutebi's understudy as KCCA won three league trophies, Uganda Cup and Cecafa Cup.

Insiders knew that Byekwaso rarely participated in Mutebi's training sessions and was more visible on matchdays, throwing a word or two in the boss' ears as the team engaged gears on the pitch.

The players knew it well and that brewed the contempt that Byekwaso revealed as he bade his farewell.

Immediately, KCCA forsook their tradition of sexy football dubbed 'kawowo' and embraced Byekwaso's end justifying the means of style.

The severity of Byekwaso's sins was the reckless demeanour that KCCA surrendered the two league crowns they had threatened to win.

That was followed by the loss of fear factor as every team warmed up to have one over a hapless KCCA.

From Manchester City Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, you get to learn the value of having able assistants who chip in with tactical knowledge when at war.

Byekwaso lacked this and any attempt to correct it bore more controversy. His gungho move to have Badru Kaddu as deputy failed miserably, he looked around for Charles Ssenyange but the two failed to get along.

Fans protests

Byekwaso's departure last Sunday came at a time when - on paper at least - his KCCA team was still firmly in the title mix.

Yet on paper, the fans had seen enough and wanted to see his back. Some said it to his face, others wore black t-shirts with 'Morley Out' scribblings emblazoned on them while others carried placards.

Most of Byekwaso's transfer recruitments have been a good fit for KCCA's stature. What hurt his credibility throughout his two-year tenure was his inability to defend any of his decisions.

Although not a firebrand orator like Mutebi, Byekwaso struggled to convince the media everytime things went haywire.

Not at any time did Byekwaso seem sure of his next move or envisage a moment when KCCA gets their groove back.

Some joked that KCCA was operating in auto pilot mode and it was easy to see why.

No chief whip

One thing you couldnt miss on a matchday at Lugogo were the concerned faces of KCCA greats like Paul Ssali, Tom Lwanga, Charles Masiko and Sam Ssimbwa.

Many didn't like it when Byekwaso handed goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan the captaincy armband on his third return to Lugogo. Many deemed him past his sale date, at times injured and not a consummate team leader.

Efforts to move the armband around other 'senior' players like Allan Okello, Julius Poloto, Geoffrey Wasswa and Dennis Iguma didn't yield fruit either.

Most times, KCCA wandered all over without anyone to whip them into a fighting direction and the picture was painted best on Byekwaso's last day at work when over five players fought over a penalty opportunity the Simon kankonde finally squandered at Kavumba.

Interestingly, no player showed their remorse on any media platform about Byekwaso's exit compared to the glowing tributes and social media posts almost all the players extended to Mutebi.

It was a veiled admission of just how low the coach's admiration at Lugogo had sunk. The act also embodied how disunited the club is at the moment - from top to bottom.

Rebuilding vs. winning

Byekwaso has been hesitant to trust young players from the academy contrary to what the club had been known for after the emergency of Okello, Poloto, Mustafa Kizza and the rest under Mutebi.

He ambushed the market and brought tried and tested players who would later grumble over playing time.At one point KCCA had six strikers - Davis Kasirye, Brian Aheebwa, Brian Kayanja, Charles Lwangam Sam Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku on their books but still struggled for goals and lost the title.

It typified a bigger problem. The coach had the tools but not the design. Yet as all this happened, Byekwaso still had Board chairman Martin Ssekajja and CEO Anisha Muhoozi's backing.

In turns, they told the fans and the media that he was 'building something at the club that would get ripe soon.' At the moment, the club board and management are the most exposed lot as Byekwaso now enjoys life far away from Lugogo even if his stock is now severely hurt.

The officials have peddled a misconception of having a former KCCA player taking on the reins and it is the same arrangement that got Jackson Mayanja an interim job.