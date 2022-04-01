Why Fufa should own up to mistake it has made creating ‘Isabirye mess’

Your columnist has never been in the habit of dancing on the graves of others. And I can with wide-eyed certainty state that this is not about to change. This column’s piqued interest in the travails of David Isabirye, however, doesn’t end up with commiserations being offered. Well, sort of.

The unprecedented turmoil of the Kawowo Sports senior reporter has – for the most part – not been greeted by speeches dripping with venom. This probably owes much to the fact that Isabirye is a much-loved journalist. His boundless energy and nose for news have seen him get on top of some of the most pertinent sports stories in recent times.

Isabirye’s recent brush with the law nevertheless stands as an ugly reminder of what awaits journalists that fail to keep a professional distance with news subjects or sources. A ruthlessly unsentimental look at the modus operandi of Ugandan sports journalism in the recent past turns up something murky.

The murkiness is in no small part down to the fact that what used to be a studied distance between newsmaker and newsgatherer has shrunk, enormously. It’s of course a given that a newsgatherer has to maintain a subtle proximity to news sources to – among other things – gain their trust. There is, however, a Rubicon that ought not to be crossed.



Isabirye’s travails make it distressingly clear that difficulties may rear an ugly head if a discomforting proximity is kept to people a newsgatherer is supposed to hold to account. Isabirye was recently sanctioned by Fufa after being deemed to be part of a match-fixing racket involving businessman Abraham Luzzi and a coach in the lower reaches of Uganda’s football pyramid (James Kaweesi).

When I chatted with the beleaguered Kawowo Sports journalist this past week, he engaged me in a tone that was notably unapologetic.

Fufa’s judicial body, he told me, “lacked evidence to link me [with the match-fixing claim]; that is why they forged [the] reason of failure to report as a volunteer in [their] communication department.”

Did he have any regrets, I asked? “Yes,” he said, adding, without pausing – “leaving the Afcon (Africa cup of Nations) game I was watching to wait [for] Luzzi by the roadside when he came to Entebbe.”

That was on January 25. Isabirye was watching Senegal take on Cape Verde when he got a call from Luzzi. Whatever happened thereafter rests on a cornerstone of conjecture.

Whereas Isabirye pleads his innocence, Fufa insist the guilt of every defendant called to its judicial committee was in one manner or another established. Bans of varying length (Isabirye two years; Luzzi 10 years; Kaweesi 15 years) were dished out.

In an Op-Ed, Ahmed Marsha, the Fufa publicist, last Saturday wrote that the federation’s “responsibility is to create sets of rules and regulations so that football stakeholders don’t put the game into disrepute.”

How rich!

Match-fixing cases in Uganda’s top flight league have, however, not been disposed of despite – or in fact because of – ironclad evidence being adduced. The latest such case came two Fridays ago when a monetary exhibit was recovered before Tooro United and Arua Hill played out a goalless draw.

There is also the small matter that Fufa, hoping to benefit from a subjective interpretation of events, teed off the terrible inevitability in which active sports journalists – like Isabirye – find themselves struggling to straddle two diverging goals.

By co-opting journalists and euphemistically calling them volunteers, the local football governing body shrunk the distance between newsmaker and newsgatherer.

They should spare us the histrionics of feigning surprise in reaction to allegations around Isabirye. They created this mess, and are not competent/forthright enough to clean it up. Shame!