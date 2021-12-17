Why I won't mourn Soggy but celebrate him

Dearly missed. Soggy wears his trademark look in the dugout as he followes rugby action. The legendary skipper and coach of Rugby Cranes was praised by the rugby and sports fraternity during his funeral at Kyadondo Rugby Ground on Thursday. PHOTOS / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Swaib Raul Kanyike

What you need to know:

  • So I had to be strong and ready. I got out of bed, panicking to know what was happening. I quickly browsed a number of sports websites to see if there was anything about Soggy. I also checked the many WhatsApp groups that I am part of, but there was nothing.

This is going to be a very long story about my fallen friend Robert ‘Soggy’ Seguya, the rugby bulldozer, the man-made in iron, the man we lost on Tuesday. Painful and sweet, I have tried as much as I can, to put my relationship with Soggy into ink. It’s a long read, I remind you. Here we go.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.