Why Kampala is yet to fully embrace the Drum beat

Kampala Province, supposedly the heart and soul of Ugandan football, has been anything but utterly dominant in the Fufa Drum tournament over the past three editions.

Although blessed with a squad dotted with recognizable names and with a luxury of tapping into the foreign based players, Kampala is yet to impose itself on the annual tourney on and off the pitch.

Micheal Lukyamuzi's side, once handled by coaches; Fred Kajoba, Paul Kiwanuka and Wasswa Bbosa, is yet to make it to the semifinal stage and have the worst match attendance record among the 16 provincial teams.

The tournament chairman Rogers Byamukama is concerned but hopeful that the worrisome trend might change in future once they crawl out of the infant stages.

"People in Kampala and neighbouring areas have a chance of watch 10 of the 16 StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs almost on a daily and therefore may not have the big appetite for the Fufa Drum matches like those from upcountry.

"That said, Kampala is a convergence center of Uganda so most inhabitants reserve the support for their home provinces. We have belief the trend will change the more the people get to understand the tournament," Byamukama told Score.

Riding on the 'celebrating our ancestry' theme since its inception in 2018, the Fufa Drum is more appreciated and craved for in Lango, Acholi, West Nile, Busoga and Bunyoro provinces with the multitudes of fans that throng those matches giving the respective teams the much needed 12th player.

Daring to dream

Last season, Kampala was whitewashed 4-0 by eventual champions West Nile in the first leg in Arua before bowing out 4-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals.

Then coach Kiwanuka had notable players like Derrick Were, Andrew Kaggwa, Arthur Kiggundu, Derrick Ngoobi, Issa Lumu, Musa Ssali, Ibrahim Kasinde, Faisal Muwawu, Samuel Kayongo and Ruben Kimera but still could stop the carnage.

This campaign under Lukyamuzi, Kampala's first game in Group B was the 2-1 loss to the Allan Okello and Denis Omedi inspired Lango in Lira last week.

Kampala will hope that Brian Kayanja, recently axed at KCCA, who netted the consolation goal at the Akiibua stadium can rise up against visiting Kigezi on Saturday at the Bugolobi NEC Coffee Grounds.

Vincent Tumusiime's Kigezi are seeking to heal the wounds inflicted onto them by Lango in their first game in Rukungiri and must be ready to face wounded Kampala.

Lukyamuzi can meanwhile bank on the experience of Amir Kakomo, Samson Kirya, Warren Buule, Hakim Kiwanuka and Arthur Kigundu to push Kampala out of the group and may be dare to have title dreams.

Fans in Kyamate-Ntungamo will be treated to nervy affair between hosts Ankole and 2019 winners Acholi this afternoon while tomorrow holders West Nile host Bugisu at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Inaugural winners Buganda, another team fighting to size up the home fan base, will be at St Adolf-Kyenjonjo on Sunday to add to the three points collected off Bunyoro in Kavumba a fortnight ago.

Fufa Drum

Saturday, 4pm

Ankole vs. Acholi, Kyamate-Ntungamo

Kampala vs Kigezi, Bugolobi-Coffee Grounds

Sunday, 4pm