Why Mike Mutebi will not last at Kitende

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

Word from St Mary’s Kitende indicates that former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi has put pen to paper on a three-year deal to join Vipers Sc next season. He replaces Fred Kajoba, who resigned last month after voicing an unwillingness to handle the job alongside his goalkeeping coach job with the Uganda Cranes.

It isn’t far-fetched to say Mike Mutebi has landed the biggest job in local football, but I suspect few men will envy him. Managing Vipers SC is hard enough without the inevitable scrutiny and overbearing presence of its larger-than-life Chairman Mr Lawrence Mulindwa.

The job comes with an extremely short shelf life, and I believe Mike Mutebi is doomed because of what will be an unavoidable clash between philosophy and commerce.

First, Mike Mutebi arrives with a cool record in his own right having spent the last five years at KCCA winning two Uganda Premier League titles, two Uganda Cups, four Super Cups and one Cecafa club Cup. That makes him the most successful coach in KCCA’s history and lends him a track record that is suggestive of a man who knows what he is doing.

And if his time at KCCA teaches anything about Mike Mutebi, it is that he focuses on getting things done more slowly but with better quality and less revisions down the road. He does not assemble, he builds, and that takes time.

But it also means that success at Vipers in terms of trophies will not be immediate. This of course is not helped by the fact that Viper his new arena is not a shining example of the patient distillation of technical ability from rookies – the cornerstone of his philosophy.

Advertisement

The question though is, will he be afforded the time to stamp his mark on his new team? Does Viper have the patience to build? Will they sit by and let him study his resources and promote youngsters from their academy/school?

I think not in the strictest sense of it! Mike Mutebi will not be bullied into buying for instance. But it will have been made very clear to him that whatever his actions, the consequence must be immediate results.

A lot may be said about how the Viper chairman visualises his club as the biggest club in Uganda and eventually the continent. But also, a lot in his business model is premised on return-on-investment considerations that dictate that every shilling sunk must return two – the earlier the better.

This explains the long running rumour that the main footballing consideration for Viper is to collect players that it can polish minimally and sell on to more prominent professional leagues.

Apparently, therefore Lawrence Mulindwa would give anything to play in the Caf champions league each year for he knows that is the perfect market-access tool for his model. In summary there are financial implications for non-instant success, and they are luxuries the driven Chairman cannot afford. That is his reality and perhaps the most likely explanation for job insecurity at Kitende.

It will therefore be hard for Viper to reconcile this commercial necessity with the philosophy of a man who is steadfast in his beliefs about football knowledge and how it should be carefully transmitted to his players.

Eventually something will have to give, and I am afraid that might be Mr Mike Mutebi himself. He already is as stubborn as a mule and at his age few men see the need to change their ways. On that count alone I don’t see that he will last for much longer than the man he has replaced.

Email: banturakim@gmail.com

Twitter: @MBanturaki