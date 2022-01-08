Why the ugly fracas in KCCA-Ondu match is good for the local game

A couple of weeks ago rioting football fans in Arua brought about the abandonment of the match between Onduparaka and KCCA. Before then Sc Villa fans pelted the KCCA bench in a re-awakening of old ‘beef’.

These actions then aren’t one-offs. They represent a growing trend. The common argument is that the management of the game has suffered and with it the standard of officiating –the default cause for most disturbances. Others blame security whose reactionary as opposed to preventive methods tend to flare up even the most mundane of fires.

But I don’t think that what we are seeing is the collapse of the games’ governance and all it represents. In fact, I believe we are witnessing the rekindled love for the local game. And that is something we should embrace.

Back in the 80’s and 90’s when post-match stone battles and were as common as tear gas and street run-ins with the police, games involving especially any of Express, SC Villa, and KCC (now KCCA), would be so emotionally charged that not every fan could be trusted to keep their sentiments in check. Most of us tried but failed miserably and regularly. It is not that we were a bunch of uncultured trouble rousers. Far from. We were just unreservedly committed and passionate about the game.

Today, however, the stadia even for these three giants are almost always empty save for a couple of street urchins. Suffice that to mean, that even if a cause to do so existed, there would be practically no one to riot.

And yet here we are with the Arua clash. Even if some have suggested that it is a manifestation of Onduparaka struggling to come to terms with their waning influence in the region, I see it as Local football stealing back its own from the English Premier league and its makeshift reed cinemas. Because if everyone is away watching Mohammed Salah and Christiano Ronaldo who is fighting in Arua?

As far as I am concerned these ‘hooligans’ are football people for whom the game isn’t a meaningless pass-time to be messed up by incompetent officials or overzealous authority. The Arua incident for instance, morphed into a social media fracas in the days that followed and drew in the kind of fans from both Ondupraka and KCCA who cannot be called thugs by any stretch of the imagination.

Call them what we may, but the fans of clubs like Onduparaka are not at the center of this neo-hooliganism by accident. It was bound to end up this way. Of course, they will fight. It is the by-product of ‘too much love’. You see to them the club is an extension of the community, and the game is a matter of tribal pride – not to be messed about with!

In a warped-logic way this aggression in Arua shows that there is still some life in the local game. Of course, its causes must be identified and distilled out of the game. But for now, it is strangely re-assuring that there are still some people out there who care enough to fight over a local football match.

For the record I don’t condone violence in any form but if you care enough to ‘lose it’, then you are to be embraced first and rehabilitated later. If we must re-congregate the fan base for local football, then these ‘hooligans’ are a starting point. I would choose them over say some docile youths who spend days on end in sport betting houses placing and losing money on nondescript teams from the Latvian League.