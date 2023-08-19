Why Ugandan boxers could miss Paris Olympics

Only 13 boxers—seven men and six women—will represent Africa at the Paris 2024 Olympics, according to the International Olympic Committee qualification pathway passed a year ago. This is a drastic fall from the 47 at Rio 2016 and the 50 at Tokyo 2020.

However, Europe has already qualified 44—that is 22 men and 22 women. Asia is assured of 34 slots, Pan America 30, while Oceania, like Africa, will have 13.

That unfair slot allocation and reducing men’s weights further from eight to seven, means each African boxer must be at his or her very best and have luck on their side to get that coveted ticket to Paris.

That begs the question: what are Uganda’s chances of qualifying even a single boxer to Paris? The logical answer: very minimal.

The last time Ugandan boxers qualified for the Olympics by winning a gold medal was 2004. For all the subsequent editions: Beijing 2008, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020, the Bombers qualified as bronze medalists. But for Paris, only gold medalists will qualify.

That would require better preparations: competitive and timely national trials to select Uganda’s seven best men and six best women for the African Olympic Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, before fine-tuning them for the highly competitive race.

But three weeks to the Dakar event, everything looks uncertain: the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) is blaming the government for not funding the buildup.

UBF president Moses Muhangi also faults the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) for being indecisive.

In June, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dismissed the International Boxing Association from the Olympic Movement but gave National Olympic Committees (NOCs) the mandate to prepare boxers for Paris 2024.

In Uganda’s case, UOC must work with the UBF, who control the most active boxers, but also giving chance to others like 2020 Olympians Musa Shadir Bwogi and David Ssemuju and Isaac Masembe, who disagreed with UBF over league contracts but still want to take part in the qualifiers.

“Recently, we gave UOC a long list of our boxers and they sent us names of those we should include like Shadir, Ssemuju and Masembe. But regarding the inclusive trials they went silent,” Muhangi told Score. “Then on July 23, they told us to organise the trials. But I told them it was impossible because we were two days before the African Championship in Cameroon (where Uganda won two silver and five bronze medals from Cameroon).

Since then, nothing has happened. The process seems constipated. UOC boss Don Rukare told Score that they are still in talks with UBF and the National Council of Sports (NCS). But Muhangi said he last talked to UOC and NCS about the matter on July 5.



Uncertainty

Last week, UBF held one-off elimination bouts, amidst its by-weekly Champions League. The winners could feature in Dakar. Yet even the non-league boxers with Olympic ambitions would have participated.

“I had given up on the Olympics and stopped training the moment we were left out of the UBF trials,” one boxer, who was banking on UOC’s inclusion, told us. Others are cagey about this uncertainty, and the UOC gives no assurances.

Even those loyal to UBF are restless. Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr, for instance, who controversially defeated his friend Owen Kibira in the UBF trials, may face off with UOC’s Ssemuju for the welterweight slot. Or, youngster Kasim Murungi, who defeated 2022 African bronze medalist Jonah Kyobe, could face 2019 African Games finalist Masembe for the featherweight slot. But Rukare won’t tell you when.

Muhangi would not have liked ‘his boxers’ to lose to the ‘rebels.’ But he said time for the final trials, if any, is running out.

“We should have had comprehensive trials, with about five boxers in each weight and prepare the team well, instead of handpicking a few boxers. But without the funds we had no option,” he said.

Muhangi said UBF had plans to temporarily hire a coach from maybe Morocco, and have some friendly tournaments ahead of Dakar. But barely a month to Dakar, all that has been overtaken by events.

Sports minister Peter Ogwang said government funding will prioritise tournaments.

“No conversation is going on. The money may come four days to the tournament, and when the team underperforms, everyone will come out to blame the federation, forgetting that we badly prepared.”

Unless otherwise, Muhangi highly doubts Uganda will qualify any boxer to Paris 2024.

Late June , NCS gave UBF Shs800m, the balance of the Shs1b allocation of the 2022-23 financial year. For 2023-24, UBF was allocated Shs300m, amid the accountability issues that sent Muhangi to jail.

“But if you identified boxing as a niche sport, why don’t you fund it accordingly?”

The NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel neither answered our phone calls nor responded to our questions via WhatsApp.

This week, Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations withdrew from the Olympics qualifiers due to lack of funding.

"Maybe they want to hear that we have also withdrawn, " Muhangi said.

No lucky window

In 2020, Ssemuju and Catherine Nanziri had missed the direct qualification, but qualified for Tokyo 2020 Olympics via continental rankings, joining Bwogi, who got his ticket after winning the box-off in Dakar.

This time, there won’t be box-offs. Even a silver medal is not enough. And there will be no window to sneak into Paris via rankings, unless another disruption like Covid happens cancels the two world qualifiers.

Yet even Uganda’s chances at the world qualifiers are very minimal. As usual, there won’t be funds. Then the competition will be beyond Uganda’s weight. Uganda’s road to Paris looks blurred and mazy.

“That’s why I think the IOC wants to kill boxing. Because how come athletes in the other Olympic sports like swimmers, track and fielders, get all the qualifying opportunities unlike boxers?”

Since Rome 1960, Uganda has only failed to send a boxer to the Olympics twice: in Montreal 1976, due to Africa’s boycott, and in London 2012 due to administrative wrangles.

NEW OLYMPIC WEIGHTS

Men

Flyweight (51kg)

Featherweight (57kg)

Lightweight (63.5kg)

Welterweight (71kg)

Middleweight (80kg)

Heavyweight (92kg)

Super heavyweight (+92kg)



Women

Flyweight (50kg)

Bantamweight (54kg)

Featherweight (57kg)

Lightweight (60kg)

Welterweight (66kg)

Middleweight (75kg)

SLOTS PER CONFEDERATION

EUROPE: 44

ASIA: 34

PAN AMERICA 30

OCEANIA: 13

AFRICA: 13