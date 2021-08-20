Why Ugandan rugby needs to deepen its thinking around Cranes’ backroom staff, midfield pairing

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

For the past few weeks, this column has been in the debt of Tokyo 2020. While the legacy of the Games continues to generate outsized headlines, your columnist has chosen to – excuse the pun – sidestep the subject matter. Five days before Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo following three hours of controlled showmanship, Algeria won a stunning upset against Uganda in the Rugby Africa Cup. A little over a month later, the cliche ‘better late than never’ feels so appropriate.

Despite proceeding to the business end of the continental showpiece as Pool C winners, arguing that Uganda has things going for it inevitably fails. Already, some observers have correctly identified the full gravity of the Kenyan challenge that awaits next year.

Not even the biggest Rugby Cranes fan would say the team dominated Pool C, merely that it proved more streetwise than its rivals. But also apocalyptic predictions about the team sliding into irrelevance that some fans offered on one Space after another as Twitter exploded with rage are unlikely and unconvincing.

As with anything else in life, the reality is more complicated. One thing not in doubt, though, is that the tradition of getting the basics right with unerring accuracy has faded with drastic consequences for Ugandan rugby.

The embryonic nature of Uganda’s midfield partnership during the 22-16 home defeat against Algeria tells its own story. Over the past so many years, a clear pattern has emerged. One in which figures that have played most of their senior rugby on the wing are asked to add some creativity to midfield.

From Dennis Etuket right through to Justin Kimono, players who cannot turn on the afterburners as they once used to at wing end up as outside-centres.

Make no mistake, this is not inherently flawed especially since such players still have the pace and power to make an outside break. But, as the disastrous performance against Algeria proved, the thinking around centres in Ugandan rugby has to be deepened.

Far from the lackadiscial display in the Algeria Test being an outlier, there has been a marked decline in the quality of centre play over the years. The midfield makeup is such a fragile thing in the hand egg sport; yet we choose to treat it roughly.

Against Algeria, coaches Brian Makalama and Robert Musinguzi paired Pius Ogena and Solomon Okia in midfield. The decision drew eye rolls here and angry objections there even before proceedings kicked off at Kyadondo Rugby Club. The thinking of the coaches was that Okia has the footwork, pace and catch-pass to thrive at No.13.

Like other Rugby Cranes coaches before them, Makalama and Musinguzi saw Ogena at inside-centre as an ideal crash-ball player. Whereas it is true that inside-centres find themselves in heavy traffic and as such have to be able to tackle and take the ball up, many observers see in Ogena a loose forward (he had a blinder of a season for Betway Kobs at eighth man). So trifle are his distribution and kicking skills that he barely creates holes for the No.13 outside him.

The failure of Rugby Cranes’ backroom staff to sustain the triangular balance of the outside-half and centres came as a surprise to many. Not least because Musinguzi has acquitted himself as something of a backs coach. The grapevine has, however, since buzzed with rumours that the team that lost tamely at the hands of Algeria had Makalama’s stamp.

This prompts your columnist to wonder why Rugby Cranes does not have standalone forwards and backs coaches! This after all is a best practice that should be seen as expanding the pie rather than taking a slice. Makalama showed in the lopsided win over Ghana that no-one drills a pack as good as him. How about entrusting backs to Musinguzi’s care then? It’s an act of sheer folly to be in the debt of a supposed one-size-fits-all genius.

