Why we continue to cheat on the bland product that is the StarTimes Uganda Premier League

It’s rather fitting that the managers of Uganda’s top flight football league continually mention the showpiece of our club football pyramid in the same breath as a product. A few Fufa presidents – notably Moses Magogo and his predecessor, Lawrence Mulindwa – previously promised that a relentless focus on professionalism would culminate in the creation of a brand.

It’s safe to say the promise of such a revolution fell short then and has ever since. But why? Well, first off, it is instructive to draw a brand apart from a product. Doing this helps one understand why there is mounting pressure to be clear-eyed about how something is positioned. In the battle for attention, football leagues worth their weight in gold have appreciated the fact that fans don’t buy what they do as much as why they do it.

Because the why speaks to something visceral, the aforesaid leagues have pinned their hopes of being successful to getting fans emotionally invested in their offerings. They are mindful that people buy feelings; not things. A product is a thing. Put simply, it is inanimate.

This makes it antithetical to a brand, which is made in the mind. In fact, brands worth their salt succeed in blurring the inorganic (something made in a factory) and organic (a construct of the mind). In so doing, they inhabit a soul, a spirit of individuality, and even a palpable athleticism.

Take the English Premier League: the subtle pop culture status it has assumed appeals to our sensibilities on such an intimate level that we are less critical, and – dare I say – objectively observant. This intimate relationship – much like a marriage – is intended as a till-death-do-us-part pact. It consequently doesn’t countenance cheating even if, say, the German Bundesliga is serving up a mouthwatering match-up. That is what brands do ever so well – they effortlessly create conflict between emotion and reason because, as someone once colourfully said, intelligence drops when emotions jump.

Unsurprisingly, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League is light years away from taking on the status of a brand. The past week brought with it an anecdote that encapsulates how Uganda’s top flight football league is agonised by its rather mundane standing as a product.

The Arua derby, pitting cross-city rivals Arua Hill and Onduparaka, staggered and stumbled towards a scoreless draw. Instead of giving a powerhouse performance, the match was halted for a significant swathe after a section of the perimeter fence at the Barifa Stadium caved in under the pressure of Arua Hill fans. This plunged officials of the hosting team into a handiwork that is not dissimilar from what transpires on factory floors.

It would be spot on to hold that the protracted stop had a corrosive impact on the personality of Ugandan club football. Indeed, this was a classic case of throwing sand in the gears. The blot has a technical and cultural dimension to it. Questions will be asked of Fufa’s licensing tool that is supposed to cast in stone a certain aesthetic standard. The aesthetics that the tool spells out are supposed to humanise what is essentially a product.

If followed to the letter, the undertaking is supposed to invite us to view Uganda’s top flight football league through the lens of a brand. Deficits in its enforcement have, however, often crumbled into an eyesore the like of which we witnessed during the Arua derby.

This is not the only deliverable to go up against the creation of a semblance of brand in Ugandan club football. You can count off the fingers of one hand the number of players and coaches who can eloquently hold their own during a post-match media briefing.



The absence of such critical mass is not what you would expect if you’re intentional about creating feelings people will tap into. The end result is a cheating spree that leaves your product or thingy (the top-flight football league in this case) straying into punchbag territory.

