Will Balinya look back and rediscover his career identity?

Many who have traced Juma Balinya’s path through his early days at the Kampala Kids League (KKL), Old Kampala SS, St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers believe the KCCA forward could or rather should have achieved more given his undoubted talent.

Yet after lasting only six months at Yanga in Tanzania and playing just three times for Gor Mahia in Kenya, the player who took the 2018-19 Uganda Premier League by storm finds himself back to the basics.

But this is an experience Balinya is familiar with, having previously fallen off a move to Djibouti to playing for Lweza. At least this time it is KCCA, a 13-time league champions and the most successful local club of the last decade.

However, as Balinya tries to rediscover the form that made him a hot item, could it also be time to do some inquest into his career and what keeps pulling him south?

The 2018-19 Uganda Premier League season was one to remember for Juma Balinya. It was the season he shot into the limelight, scoring 19 goals and a couple of assists for Police before landing himself what was supposed to be a lucrative deal with Tanzania giants Young African.

Balinya made his parting shot for the Cops and the Uganda Premier League on Tuesday April 9, 2019, against Onduparaka at Lugogo: The caterpillars had done all what was necessary to keep the midfielder off their zone for 35 minutes, but then, he was clipped down from around 30 yards.

He took charge of the free kick and calmly flew it over a three-man defence leaving a fully-stretched Nicholas Sebwato in the Onduparaka’s goal with a blurred tip as the ball kissed the net.

If that was not convincing enough, his second free-kick and goal four minutes later was more than as it brought into full glare his enormous endowments.

Onduparaka opted to crowd their defence line with six men to defend the kick. They say once beaten, twice shy. Balinya expertly curled the ball over the six-man wall, through the same path to the same spot but this time leaving Sebwato stranded and awed at what had just happened.

It was too little of luck, and too much of Balinya. He had just scored his 18th and 19th goals to tie the laces of his golden boot. His immediate move to Tanzania meant he would miss out on the Airtel Fufa Player of the Year award because of the organisers restricting terms.

But since then, his career appears to have gone south as moves to Tanzania and Kenya were near nightmares and his return to KCCA is yet to be felt.

But why is his career stuck in traffic?

Journeyman

Balinya first moved out of the country was around 2013 when he left Vipers to join Djibouti’s AS Port. The move later backfired and returned back home where he joined Lweza.

In his own words, Balinya admitted that he made a wrong decision for his career that had just started sprouting. The move was motivated more by money gains than his personal growth.

He played a low profile at Lweza and later left. He joined Police in the 2016-17 season but it was in 2017-18 that he started recovering back his craft scoring four, including in a 1-0 away to Express where he was named man of the match for his brilliance.

The next season was his career-defining one, netting 19 times before attracting a couple of other clubs, including KCCA and Kenyan giants Gor Mahia. He chose Yanga.

Balinya was received by over 2,000 Yanga fans on his arrival in Dar es Salaam highlighting the enormous scoring responsibilities bestowed on him.

The 23-year old lasted only six months at Yanga. His short stay was largely attributed to financial challenges at the club but that could not sweep under the carpet the fact that he was unable to satisfy the ever-expecting green army of Dar es Salaam.

Balinya netted only twice. He moved to Gor Mahia in January last year and debuted on February 2, scoring a brace against Nzoia Sugar in a league match.

His inconsistency led then Gor Mahia manager Steven Polack to relegate him to the bench. Balinya picked a bone with the coach rather than work on his form.

“I really needed time to prove my worth by playing more games but that depends on decision of the coach. In the three games I played, I scored two goals. That shows that I would have scored more goals if I played regularly,” he told Daily Nation in May.

In total, he played only three official games for K’Ogalo.

But was Polack right or was the attacking midfielder simply not performing to the expectations?

“Balinya is one of those players who have really flattered to deceive. I think he is a bit lazy and not very ambitious just like many Ugandan players. He has been around local football for about ten years but we can only speak about one season,” Clive Kyazze, a sports analyst with Football256, said of the player.

Intelligent but full of self-pity

Renowned youth football coach Eddie Butindo who first scouted Balinya before roping him to KKL, rates the player among the most intelligent of his generation but feels his sense of self-pity is the major hindrance to his career.

“Balinya has a very good game intelligence better than most of his peers but doesn’t have a good mental strength,” Butindo said of the player he handled from the age of 10 years up to around his 16th birthday.

“He can do a lot with the ball but lacks strength and feels pity for himself. He needs to push harder and have a lot of self-belief and I think he had started doing that when he became top scorer.

“This is very common with most of our creative players including [Faruku] Miya in his early days but has now improved. We don’t have a lot of players with strong character, determination and fighters like Denis Onyango.”

However, Butindo notes that the fault is not largely the players’ but down to the coaches and schools that handle these players as they transition from school football into elite players.

“In my opinion, there is a problem with those who handle these young men in their transitional period of around 16-17 years,” he says.

“That is a very crucial period in these young players. They need to be handled very well and carefully. During that period is not about how talented a player is but how is he transformed into an elite player.

“The biggest problem is the coaches and school heads who handle those players at that stage. Most of them just want to win [the school games] but forget to groom the players. I think he is in good hands with [Mike] Mutebi.”

Unfinished business

During his unveiling at KCCA, Coach Mike Mutebi acknowledged that Balinya promised so much during his early days but is yet to fulfil even a portion of it.

“He has unfinished business. He belongs to a generation that promised so much yet have delivered very little,” he said.

“They were not guided well but with the technical people who know their genesis very well, he will be directed. They [Balinya’s generation] still have about five good years of playing football,” Mutebi added.

Mutebi’s last line highlights the urgency with which Balinya should step up to the plate.

With time running against him, his days at KCCA must be utilised well if he is to reach his full potential otherwise, we shall ask ourselves if he was truly exceedingly gifted or our eyes were blurred.

His words during the unveiling at KCCA can keep us waiting a little bit longer for him to arrive.

He said: “I always look at myself as the best player and if you want to be the best, then you have to work hard. I want to be top scorer again.”

Analysis | Jacobs Odongo Seaman

Balinya must first discard pressure of goals

It’s true that Juma Balinya’s career has been defined by those goals in 2018-19 season. The goals took him ‘places’ but the attacking midfielder really does not need to score goals to have a good game.

Speaking after signing Balinya, Mike Mutebi gushed about how the player would bring more goals to the team and that’s where it goes wrong for Balinya.

The player and those around him need to appreciate that the attacking midfielder in the Police jersey is different from the current Balinya. This one needs to rediscover his form and his confidence and to do that, he must get to enjoy himself regardless of who scores.

It would be better for Balinya to be happy with KCCA winning 7-0 without his name on the scoresheet.

Once he comes to terms with the fact that goals should not define whether he has had a good game, he will slowly get his mojo back.

Balinya should be seen first as a player who is helping the team and not a goal machine.

At a glance

Balinya, the journeyman

Born March 19, 1997, Juma Balinya has featured for quite many teams for a footballer of his tender age. Vipers, AS Port (Djibouti), Lweza, Police, Yanga (Tanzania), Gor Mahia (Kenya) and now KCCA.

Yet his career is only just starting after going south from the revelation he turned out in the UPL in 2018-19 season for Police.

The attacking midfielder who thrives playing on the heels of a main striker is capped just twice with Uganda Cranes after featuring in Cecafa under his former boss at Police, Abdullah Mubiru.

