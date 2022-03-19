Willa’s long-term injury leaves double-chasing Vipers cramping

Vipers’ Brazilian gaffer Roberto Oliveira is of a firm belief that the club’s first ever league and cup double is in sight.

That said, the StarTimes Uganda Premier League leaders have dragged their feet since deputy skipper and marauding right-back Paul Willa joined the surgeon’s table a fortnight ago.

Without doubt the former KCCA and Police is already a genuine contender for the best right-back of the season and effortlessly balanced defending and empowering the Venoms attack arsenal.

Set for a lengthy absence, surrogate Emmanuel Munoobi flattered to deceive in the shocking 1-0 loss to basement side Tooro United last week when given the chance.

Munoobi was turned inside out by Tooro United forward Muhammad Senoga en-route to the Mark Nsubuga’s lone goal at Buhinga Stadium and he looked baffled throughout the match.

In the 2-0 triumph over Busoga United on Wednesday, Oliviera turned to January recruit Hillary Mukundane who responded with a goal and solid display despite being naturally a center-back.

In a lesser challenging Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 contest this afternoon against Fufa Big League side Kataka at the St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende, the Brazilian can afford to try out other fullback options like Bashir Asiku and Joseph Data.

“It is not easy for Vipers to keep staying at the top. We’ve a strategy to compete in the league and Uganda Cup.I trust my players like Paul Mucureezi who comes to my help whenever I need it ,” he said.

“It is not easy for Vipers because we have to play well, win games and win championships but I trust my players that they can do it.”

In 2018, Vipers then under Portuguese tactician Miguel Da Costa, came close to scooping a double, only to lose the Uganda Cup final to KCCA in Bukedea District after lifting the league crown.

The Cup holders ejected Agago regional side Kalongo United at the last round while their opponents beat Paidha Black Angels at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

The overall winner of the Stanbic Bank-sponsored knockout competition bags Shs50m cash prize and passage to the Caf Confederation Cup.

AT A GLANCE

Stanbic Uganda Cup prize money distribution