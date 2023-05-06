Windhoek tales: Alako’s pressure and Pearls’ mastery of low totals

It likely seems possible but for any Ugandan team, winning two successive international tournaments is not an oatmeal.

The senior national women’s cricket team has its heads held high after clinching the Capricorn Twenty20 Quadrangular Series title in Windhoek, Namibia on Tuesday.

The Victoria Pearls toasted to their second Twenty20 International (T20I) glory in a space of two weeks after they defeated hosts Namibia by three runs in a captivating final played at the United Ground.

It is now clear that Uganda will likely take a step or two higher in the International Cricket Council (ICC) global T20I rankings after adding to their Victoria Series cup, won in Kampala on April 23.

New batting ilk

Yet in Windhoek, the trophy seemed to have gone out of hand early in the final when Namibia picked 40 dots in the first 10 overs when Uganda’s captain Consy Aweko had opted to bat first.

Having scored totals less than 100 runs during the tourney in Kampala, the Pearls looked to bring a new batting ilk on table in Windhoek, especially in moments where the openers Kevin Awino and Proscovia Alako never stood tall.

There was a clear intent to fight, usually coming from usually evergreen Janet Mbabazi at three and the next pairing of Stephannie Nampiina and Immaculate Nakisuyi, and sometimes Rita Musamali. These usually found ways to reach double digits, helping to paste some commendable totals.

Kulume the finisher

However, the shot variation and improved wagon wheels across the park have still been clipped by decision making, in many instances.

That, explained by run-outs, cheap wickets, communication and the like. Yes, it happens and usually, Aweko’s line-up has occasionally been exposed; leaving Phionah Kulume as the game finisher.

She did it with a 21-ball 15* as they labored to chase a target of 69 runs to beat Hong Kong by three wickets. Kulume’s innings often became valuable whenever the Pearls were in a spot of bother, sometimes similar responsibility going to Patricia Malemkia.

Pressure on Alako

In the shorter codes like T20 though, the openers must be thorough. Awino steered through in Kampala and surely gave her best in Windhoek.

The bigger concerns though are with Alako. The sports prefect at Masaka Secondary School has endured a rough patch at a time much was expected from her.

She is known for her application of power and flying the ball over the rope for a six. But that inevitable pressure to deliver has crept through her mind to the bat.

In 10 matches between Kampala and Windhoek, Alako had two ducks and made double digits in just half of those outings.

Her superb innings of 85 runs off 55 balls comprising 10 boundaries and two big maximums calmed her nerves and took Uganda to comfortably set 159-3 before beating UAE by 29 runs in Windhoek.

That was Uganda’s highest score across both tournaments. Clearly, if Alako, who only managed 50 runs in six other innings in Windhoek, comes to the party, the Pearls will be very difficult to beat. Why?

Low total mistresses

With all that the country struggles with the bat, Uganda covers up with the ball. Hence, they have mastered the art of defending low totals which is commendable but not satisfactory and sustainable at the top stage.

In both tournaments, Uganda successfully defended its targets in three of four matches except the eight-wicket loss to Hong Kong in Windhoek.

This however piles a load of pressure on the bowlers, particularly the opener Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng and Aweko.





Batting all-rounders Mbabazi and Nampiina have often rescued the ship with the latter standing out in two round-robin matches and later the final where she needed to defend 13 runs in the last over.

At the bigger stage Uganda desires to go, it may not work. And by now, the Uganda Cricket Association board must have figured out that a World Cup dream for these ladies can only be realized if they can only play more T20Is.

QUADRANGULAR CAPRICORN T20 SERIES

FINAL - RESULT

Uganda 93/5 Namibia 90/4

(Uganda won by 3 runs)

UGANDA’S COLLATED RESULTS

Namibia 77/7 Uganda 79/6

(Uganda won by 4 wickets)

Uganda 98/10 Hong Kong 102/2

(Hong Kong won by 8 wickets)

Namibia 94/10 Uganda 86/10

(Namibia won by 8 runs)

Uganda 159/3 UAE 130/4

(Uganda won by 29 runs)

Hong Kong 68/10 Uganda 72/7

(Uganda won by 3 wickets)

UAE 120/6 Uganda 70/10

(UAE won by 50 runs)

TOURNAMENT’S BEST

Best Batter: Theertha Satish (UAE) 220 runs in 6 inns

Best Bowler: Kayleen Green (NAM) 13 wickets

Best Fielder: Gorases Mezerly (NAM) 12 dismissals

Best Wicket-keeper: Kevin Awino (UGA) 10 dismissals

MVP: Wilka Mwatile (NAM)

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2022

Capricorn T20 Series: Uganda lost the Series 6-0

Tour of Nepal: Uganda won 3-2

Kwibuka T20 Peace Cup: Uganda finished third (5-2)

Kenya Quadrangular Series: Uganda won 6-1

VICTORIA PEARLS IN 2023

Victoria Series: Uganda won the Series 3-0

Capricorn T20 Series: Uganda won 4-3

UGANDA’S BEST IN WINDHOEK

BEST BATTERS

Proscovia Alako (135 runs in 7 inns)

Janet Mbabazi (99 runs in 7 inns)

Stephannie Nampiina (75 runs in 7 inns)

BEST BOWLERS

Irene Alumo (10 wickets for 109 runs)

Consy Aweko (8 wickets for 127 runs)

Stephannie Nampiina (6 wickets for 56 runs)

BEST FIELDER