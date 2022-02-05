Women’s league return opens Champions League battle line

Top assets. Daisy Nakaziro (right) will be vital in goal for Lady Doves, whose striker Ikwaput will be expected to light up the league. PHOTO / JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The inaugural season 2019/20 was wiped out by Covid-19 before the league could even get halfway while the second season was a shortened tournament played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, – won by Masindi-based Lady Doves.

The third edition of the Fufa Women Super League gets underway tomorrow with yet another format but the same reward at stake – a shot at representing the country at next season’s Caf Women’s Champions League.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.