Women’s league return opens Champions League battle line

The third edition of the Fufa Women Super League gets underway tomorrow with yet another format but the same reward at stake – a shot at representing the country at next season’s Caf Women’s Champions League.

The inaugural season 2019/20 was wiped out by Covid-19 before the league could even get halfway while the second season was a shortened tournament played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru, – won by Masindi-based Lady Doves.

“We were happy to win our first FWSL title but we now hope the players can do it in front of the home crowd,” club media officer Godfrey Nsingwire said of the side that represented Uganda till the semi-final in the Champions League qualifiers (Cecafa region).

It is going to be the kind of league where clubs rack up the miles as Doves and Soroti side Olila will now be joined by Fort Portal side Tooro Queens as the upcountry sides looking to utilise home advantage.

With Fazila Ikwaput, last season’s most valuable player and top scorer, Doves return not only as defending champions but favourites to win the league.

Centurion in waiting

They will be run close by the consistently competitive Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals coached by Christine Mago, who will be “taking every game as a final because we want to play the Champions League.”

UCU’s senior players like Ruth Aturo, Hasifa Nassuna and Shadia Nankya are still doubts for the first match away to Olila tomorrow.

Nassuna is out with an injury while the other two were treating knocks although they were in the senior national team, Crested Cranes, camp for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Kenya.

Kenya have since pulled out allowing Uganda to make it to its second Afcon but that will not be the biggest motivation for UCU. Instead it will be Nassuna, who is chasing a personal aim of making it to 100 league goals in seven seasons.

“I think about it and there is no doubt I want to hit that mark but I also want to win trophies for the team,” she said.

“We’re always competitive and I hope that will be the case this season too, because I am also eyeing continental football.”

All to do for Kawempe, UMHS

Another side that will have continental goal is definitely record champions Kawempe Muslim.

At the time they were dominant, there was no Champions League to reward their four league titles and fell for ‘Fufa’s bait’ of letting their coach Ayub Khalifa concentrate on scouting players for the U-20 women’s team World Cup campaign rather than sit on the bench in last year’s shortened version.

“The stakes are high with continental football but the national teams are priority too. I need to give Kawempe more time but it depends on what arrangements Fufa have and the World Cup campaign,” Khalifa said.

Kawempe have lost Juliet Nalukenge to Cyprus, Shamirah Nalugya – who had been loaned to them by Isra Academy – to Kampala Queens (KQ) and Margaret Kunihira to studies in Kenya.

“We will miss them but these are things we always need to prepare for and nurture other players. We have the players but whether they will be ready for this stage is something we will find out as the league goes on,” Khalifan said.

Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga will have players whose confidence is boosted by their triumph at the New Year’s Eve beach soccer tournament.

Can KQ, Corporate stars deliver?

However, they have perennially been the exciting team that never gets over the line – a title that could also be ‘claimed’ by the star-parading sides KQ and She Corporate.

KQ, bankrolled by Fufa president Moses Magogo and home to reigning Fufa Women Footballer of the Year Fauzia Najjemba, have also beefed up their technical bench with new coach Hamza Lutalo. Goalkeeper Primar Migaggde and attacker Zaitun Namaganda have joined from Isra and Taggy High School.

She Corporate have always had a squad that is the envy of most but never a settled technical bench.

However, their pre-season preparations that included bringing in new players early and having friendlies for them to gel should put them in good stead.

Promoted Rines, She Maroons

For the promoted sides, Rines and She Maroons, the goal is to keep their status but the former’s coach Bright Nyanzi wants more.

“I believe we can compete with the top sides but being a newly promoted side it is never easy, we just have to fight,” Nyanzi said.

He has signed two keepers Bridget Nansamba and Susan Wekoye to sit in for Elise Najjemba, who injured her knee on national duty.

Defender Peace Aloyo was involved in a motor accident “but is recovering while Hildah Nankya went abroad to do business so we got in another experienced Diana Nantongo to help the kids we have promoted from school – Patricia Nanyanzi and Jovia Nakirya.”

Nyanzi also brought in Shadia Nakiwala from Bugiri Town View to beef up the midfield while up-front Joanita Ainembabazi from Tooro Queens and She Mak’s Fufa Women Cup winner Amina Nababi have also joined.

