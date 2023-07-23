Woodball world Cup beckons for Uganda

Uganda's woodball national team is gearing up for the third edition of the World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia, after a month-long residential training camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District.

Head coach George Isabirye, who also coaches the national handball team, believes the team has had ample time to polish their skills and tactics.

"This is the first time we have had a camp for the team ahead of any big events. We actually have no excuses not to deliver this time," Isabirye said.

"We have had enough time to polish the tactical and technical issues, and I am very optimistic that this time we shall perform even better."

Uganda are silver medallists from the 2019 edition which was hosted in Entebbe.

However, the team faces a challenge with only six players selected to represent country in Malaysia, which is below the minimum requirement of eight players for fielding. Isabirye acknowledges the financial constraints involved but states that all the players are prepared despite the limitation.

"With six players, we can field players in limited events. The minimum is eight but I can accept the financial challenges involved. This may hurt our title ambitions as other countries may take advantage of us with big numbers," he said.

Woodball is indeed a numbers game as the top four players score for the team.

Best time ever

Assistant coach Eric Enabu highlights the importance of team bonding, noting that initially, they faced challenges bringing together experienced players and rookies. However, through evening campfires, the team overcame these hurdles, realising the significance of unity in their quest for victory.

The 12-man squad, accompanied by members of the Bank of Uganda, will depart for Malaysia on Monday. The Bank of Uganda team will participate in the Malaysia Open, which runs concurrently with the Woodball World Cup.

Among the rookies on the team is Mutiibwa, an engineer working with Umeme, who expresses gratitude for being granted leave to participate in the tournament. He is determined to make the most of this opportunity and aims to repay his employers' trust with outstanding performance.

"This is a chance for me to excel. I am glad that my employers granted me leave. I have to give them value for the trust," Mutiibwa, who plays for Mubs, said.

Not only the young players, but the veterans also have high aspirations. Thomas Kedi, who previously won gold in the fairway singles during the 2019 edition held at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach), emphasises that the team's acclimatisation has provided them with a clear picture of their capabilities. Kedi, who has been involved in woodball since 2016, believes that the team's experience will propel them to achieve even greater success.

Uganda, currently the second-ranked country in the world after Taiwan, is expected to pose a significant challenge to top seeds and defending champions Chinese Taipei.

Who's going to Malaysia?

Name: George Isabirye (head coach)

Date of birth: July 1, 1956

Debut as coach: China 2014

Occupation: Hungarian-trained handball coach with UPDF

Name: Enabu Erick (assistant coach)

Date of birth: October 14, 1992

Club: Stroke woodball/Uneb

National team debut: 2021

Occupation: Public Administrator

Major wins: 1st Africa woodball championship.

Name: Robert Mutiibwa

Date of birth: March 7, 1994

Club: Mubs

National team debut: 2019

Occupation: Electrical engineer with Umeme

Major wins: Bronze fairway doubles second World Cup championship and gold fairway team.

Name: Michael Musaazi

Date of birth: Sept 8, 2002

Club: Kisubi Corporates

National team debut: 2023

Occupation: Student

Major wins: Gold medal Uganda Open 2023 (Corporates).

Name: Jackline Naula

Date of birth: February 17, 1994

Team: Ministry of Public Service

National team debut: 2019

Profession: Procurement Assistant

Major wins: Ladies champion Ndejje Open 2022.

Name: Ronald Mulindwa

Date of birth: April 6, 1994

Club: Makerere University Business School

National team debut: 2021

Occupation: Computer scientist

Major wins: Gold Ndejje Open 2016, Kenya Open gold mixed doubles, Uganda Open champion 2021.

Name: Onesmus Atamba

Date of birth: March 26, 1985

Club: Ndejje Corporates

National team debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand

Occupation: Administrator

Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia

Name: Israel Muwanguzi

Date of birth: April 2, 1989

Club: Eminents

National team debut: 2010 W. Cup in Munyonyo

Major wins: Gold at 2017 Uganda International at Kisubi

Name: Thomas Keddi

Date of birth: Dec 17, 1994

Club: Stroke

National team debut: 2019 W. Cup in Entebbe

Occupation: Psychologist

Major wins: Gold at 2019 Africa Championship

Name: Florence Mukoya

Date of birth: Jan 10, 1995

Club: MUBS

National team debut: 2018 W. Cup in Thailand

Occupation: Banker

Major wins: 2019 Uganda Int’l Open gold

Name: Joyce Nalubega

Date of birth: Nov 29, 1992

Club: Ministry of Public Service

National team debut: 2017 Beach W. Cup in Indonesia

Occupation: Accountant

Major wins: Bronze at 2017 Beach W. Cup

Name: Christine Birungi

Date of birth: Aug 19, 1998

Club: Ndejje University

National team debut: 2021 Africa Championship

Major wins: Uganda Open champion 2921 and 2022.

Name: Joan Mukoova

Date of birth: Oct 9, 1998

Club: Unattached

National team debut: 2014 W. Cup in China

Occupation: Electrical Engineer

Major wins: Silver in mixed doubles in 2014, China.

Name: Lillian Zawedde Kijjambu

Date of birth: 18/09/every year

Club: Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club

National team debut: 8th time

Occupation: N/A

Major wins: World Cup S. Korea-Gold & Bronze, World Cup Thailand - Gold. Six-time Uganda MVP, six-time USPA player of the year. Ranked number 3 in 2016.

Name: Josephine Nantongo

Team: Bank of Uganda

National team debut: None

Profession: Banker

Major win: Gold medal Women's Day singles 2022. Gold medal 4th Kenya beach Open.

Name: Kennedy Mutungisa

Date of Birth: 25/05/1990

Club: Bank of Uganda Woodball Club

National team Debut: None

Occupation: Banker