Woodball world Cup beckons for Uganda
Uganda are silver medallists from the 2019 edition which was hosted in Entebbe.
Uganda's woodball national team is gearing up for the third edition of the World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia, after a month-long residential training camp at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District.
Head coach George Isabirye, who also coaches the national handball team, believes the team has had ample time to polish their skills and tactics.
"This is the first time we have had a camp for the team ahead of any big events. We actually have no excuses not to deliver this time," Isabirye said.
"We have had enough time to polish the tactical and technical issues, and I am very optimistic that this time we shall perform even better."
However, the team faces a challenge with only six players selected to represent country in Malaysia, which is below the minimum requirement of eight players for fielding. Isabirye acknowledges the financial constraints involved but states that all the players are prepared despite the limitation.
"With six players, we can field players in limited events. The minimum is eight but I can accept the financial challenges involved. This may hurt our title ambitions as other countries may take advantage of us with big numbers," he said.
Woodball is indeed a numbers game as the top four players score for the team.
Best time ever
Assistant coach Eric Enabu highlights the importance of team bonding, noting that initially, they faced challenges bringing together experienced players and rookies. However, through evening campfires, the team overcame these hurdles, realising the significance of unity in their quest for victory.
The 12-man squad, accompanied by members of the Bank of Uganda, will depart for Malaysia on Monday. The Bank of Uganda team will participate in the Malaysia Open, which runs concurrently with the Woodball World Cup.
Among the rookies on the team is Mutiibwa, an engineer working with Umeme, who expresses gratitude for being granted leave to participate in the tournament. He is determined to make the most of this opportunity and aims to repay his employers' trust with outstanding performance.
"This is a chance for me to excel. I am glad that my employers granted me leave. I have to give them value for the trust," Mutiibwa, who plays for Mubs, said.
Not only the young players, but the veterans also have high aspirations. Thomas Kedi, who previously won gold in the fairway singles during the 2019 edition held at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach), emphasises that the team's acclimatisation has provided them with a clear picture of their capabilities. Kedi, who has been involved in woodball since 2016, believes that the team's experience will propel them to achieve even greater success.
Uganda, currently the second-ranked country in the world after Taiwan, is expected to pose a significant challenge to top seeds and defending champions Chinese Taipei.
Who's going to Malaysia?
Name: George Isabirye (head coach)
Date of birth: July 1, 1956
Debut as coach: China 2014
Occupation: Hungarian-trained handball coach with UPDF
Name: Enabu Erick (assistant coach)
Date of birth: October 14, 1992
Club: Stroke woodball/Uneb
National team debut: 2021
Occupation: Public Administrator
Major wins: 1st Africa woodball championship.
Name: Robert Mutiibwa
Date of birth: March 7, 1994
Club: Mubs
National team debut: 2019
Occupation: Electrical engineer with Umeme
Major wins: Bronze fairway doubles second World Cup championship and gold fairway team.
Name: Michael Musaazi
Date of birth: Sept 8, 2002
Club: Kisubi Corporates
National team debut: 2023
Occupation: Student
Major wins: Gold medal Uganda Open 2023 (Corporates).
Name: Jackline Naula
Date of birth: February 17, 1994
Team: Ministry of Public Service
National team debut: 2019
Profession: Procurement Assistant
Major wins: Ladies champion Ndejje Open 2022.
Name: Ronald Mulindwa
Date of birth: April 6, 1994
Club: Makerere University Business School
National team debut: 2021
Occupation: Computer scientist
Major wins: Gold Ndejje Open 2016, Kenya Open gold mixed doubles, Uganda Open champion 2021.
Name: Onesmus Atamba
Date of birth: March 26, 1985
Club: Ndejje Corporates
National team debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand
Occupation: Administrator
Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia
Name: Israel Muwanguzi
Date of birth: April 2, 1989
Club: Eminents
National team debut: 2010 W. Cup in Munyonyo
Major wins: Gold at 2017 Uganda International at Kisubi
Name: Thomas Keddi
Date of birth: Dec 17, 1994
Club: Stroke
National team debut: 2019 W. Cup in Entebbe
Occupation: Psychologist
Major wins: Gold at 2019 Africa Championship
Name: Florence Mukoya
Date of birth: Jan 10, 1995
Club: MUBS
National team debut: 2018 W. Cup in Thailand
Occupation: Banker
Major wins: 2019 Uganda Int’l Open gold
Name: Joyce Nalubega
Date of birth: Nov 29, 1992
Club: Ministry of Public Service
National team debut: 2017 Beach W. Cup in Indonesia
Occupation: Accountant
Major wins: Bronze at 2017 Beach W. Cup
Name: Christine Birungi
Date of birth: Aug 19, 1998
Club: Ndejje University
National team debut: 2021 Africa Championship
Major wins: Uganda Open champion 2921 and 2022.
Name: Joan Mukoova
Date of birth: Oct 9, 1998
Club: Unattached
National team debut: 2014 W. Cup in China
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Major wins: Silver in mixed doubles in 2014, China.
Name: Lillian Zawedde Kijjambu
Date of birth: 18/09/every year
Club: Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club
National team debut: 8th time
Occupation: N/A
Major wins: World Cup S. Korea-Gold & Bronze, World Cup Thailand - Gold. Six-time Uganda MVP, six-time USPA player of the year. Ranked number 3 in 2016.
Name: Josephine Nantongo
Team: Bank of Uganda
National team debut: None
Profession: Banker
Major win: Gold medal Women's Day singles 2022. Gold medal 4th Kenya beach Open.
Name: Kennedy Mutungisa
Date of Birth: 25/05/1990
Club: Bank of Uganda Woodball Club
National team Debut: None
Occupation: Banker
Major wins: Gold medal at 4th Kenya Open International Beach Woodball 2022.