World U-20 lukewarm performance shows Ruiter is right to fear for Ugandan athletics future

A day before Joshua Cheptegei sheared off 1.99 seconds from Kenenisa Bekele’s world 5000 metres record in Monaco last August, his coach – the unassuming Addy Ruiter – made the short trip from Kapchorwa to Mbale to run an errand.

Such is the Dutchman’s retiring personality that he finds Mbale “too busy for me.” He told your columnist then that Cheptegei’s shot at history would be keenly watched from Kapchorwa.

Ruiter almost effortlessly bedded into Kapchorwa when he relocated to Uganda six years ago. It might have helped a great deal that he was not born and bred in a big city designed to communicate power from an aesthetic standpoint.

But still the undulating contours of the Sebei subregion brought with them cultural shocks. The time spent in the small Dutch city of Papendrecht was – for one – not hamstrung by water and electricity deficits.

During his first year in Kapchorwa, Ruiter had to learn how to draw water from a well and live by candlelight at dusk. Subsequent years were much kinder to the point that he live-streamed Cheptegei’s record-breaking race in Monaco.

Hours after the superlative performance, Ruiter told me from his Kapchorwa abode that “[Cheptegei] is proud to be a Ugandan, and I too feel like a Ugandan after spending almost five years here.” Ugandans would of course claim him in a heartbeat. In him they see reason for optimism.

The common denominator from Cheptegei’s gold medal heroics at the 2014 World Junior Championships in Eugene right through to Prisca Chesang’s recent hard-fought bronze in the same global showpiece has been Ruiter’s coaching prowess. The Dutchman’s relevance has in fact been amplified by the scale of his students’ podium finishes.

No part speaks of all this quite as plainly as the fact that eight of the dozen medals his nous has engineered are gold. Yet he chooses to remain extremely reticent about a success rate that is unmatched by any other coach.

We as a country can learn a thing or two from Ruiter’s constitution. And your columnist is not just talking about the Dutchman reconciling our anxiety with admiration for athletes entrusted to his care. If it was unclear what, if any, the consequences of being unassuming are, Ruiter has provided a decisive answer.

It does not in any way threaten to tip one over the edge. Yet some of us still take quite a shine to megaphoning the integral role we have played in athlete X’s success.

Ugandans will have recently become familiar with, if not tired of, such claims to fame.

We should swiftly move to drown out the din of such claims by insisting that past performance does not guarantee future results.

One of the reasons why Ruiter has enjoyed such comparatively large amounts of success is because he is forward looking.

Conversely, most of us choose to settle on a diametrically opposite approach of basking in the glory of yesterday’s feats.

When Team Uganda returned from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Ruiter perceived the new-found confidence as an unacceptable threat. He felt a pronounced sense of urgency in spotlighting obstacles to Uganda’s continued success that quite frankly look daunting.



The Dutchman was horrified by the thought of “the quantity and quality of coaches” sending Uganda “back to zero after this wonderful generation.” And indeed after giving fans tantalising hope with a strong performance in Tokyo, the dial was moved back substantially at the recently-concluded World Junior Championships in Nairobi.

The only athlete who medalled in Nairobi was, you’ve guessed right, a pupil of Ruiter’s. Most of the other wide-eyed participants – with the exception of Tarsis Orogot – looked pretty rough around the edges. It speaks volumes if some as gentle and retiring as Ruiter sharpens his criticism about a creaky system.

The failure to build capacity – both in terms of human resources and infrastructure – has set alarm bells ringing. It should be met darkly. Thankfully, Ruiter’s language is cold and clear. If we do not act quickly, a headlong fall will take us back to ground zero.

