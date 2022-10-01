Wounded Mutelx target Posta in netball league

Registering a 43-25 defeat against newly promoted Africa Renewal University (She Afru) last weekend exposed Posta Netball Club as an easy target for most of their opponents.

Posta could not do much when they were walloped by She Afru and later blamed their dismal show on unpreparedness.

Now newly promoted side Mutelx who also lost their opening league game the same day against a more organized Uganda Christian University seek to redeem themselves today as they face Posta.

Mutelx had a last minute heartbreak when their coach Wilberforce Muzahura quit with six licensed players who were expected to take part in the opening game last weekend.

Under the acting coach Nicholas Travolter, Mutelx managed to rally their remaining players, equipping a spirit of resilience in them hence the 14 goal difference they registered against UCU in their 46-32 loss.

Now the team has polished themselves throughout the week looking forward to today’s game against Posta.

“We have impacted confidence in our players. We have also corrected our mistakes. We fell to UCU because they were more organized than us,” said Travolter.

“Posta is a weak side and the fact that they lost their opening game to a newly promoted side, we can manage a win against them,” he added.

Meanwhile Posta’s captain Shamim Nabunnya believes it will be a tough game but they are not ready to give in to another newly promoted side.

“We are taking this fixture seriously hence we have worked on our flaws and believe with this preparedness we shall win,” she said.

In other fixtures Luwero X will play their first league game against new league outfit Busia Greater Lions. Both teams will be having their first fixture of the season.

Later in the evening, Busia Greater Lions will play their second fixture against UCU.





Saturday fixtures

Luwero Uganda X vs. Busia Greater Lions

Posta vs. Mutelx