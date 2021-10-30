Youthful Cranes sides storm Safari 7s

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

There is a popular belief that young athletes tend to come off hungrier and ready to risk it all for glory. Firm believers in the adage can hope for a good show from both Uganda’s men and women’s sides at the Safari 7s which kick off this morning at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Both coaches, Tolbert Onyango and Kigongo Sebalamu for the men and women respectively have opted for young sides with notable names missing out. “We have selected a young squad to enable us to build capacity. This tournament will give us a good test of high-intensity international rugby,” Onyango told SCORE.

The last three weeks have seen all selected players take part in the National Guinness Sevens Series at Legends, Gulu, and Soroti. Selectors have used those circuits to name the side captained by Ian Munyani.

“It will be a notch higher than our tournaments here and what a better way to put our players’ skills to the test. The first test is to go through the pool games and into the main cup knockout games,” added Onyango.

Karim Arinaitwe, the youngest of the lot at 22 is one to look out for having impressed for Kobs in the ongoing series, scoring 11 tries to sit third on the try scorers’ log. Ivan Otema also gets a well-deserved chance to make a name for himself after being promoted into Heathens from feeder side Stallions last year.

The side was flagged off by National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary Tito Kayigwa and Guinness officials who have made the trip possible with sufficient funding.

For the ladies, Mary Gloria Ayot leads an ambitious group eager to complete a remarkable year. The entire squad had roles to play when the test side trumped Zimbabwe over two legs at Kyadondo Rugby Club in July. The Safari 7s presents a different task with the Kenyan Lionesses in the picture.

Emily Lekuru who has attended rugby school in New Zealand before made her test debut in July and got off with a flyer, three tries in two games. She hopes her debut fortunes follow her in Nairobi for her first Safari Sevens appearance. “It is going to be my first time playing in the competition. I’m in good shape and feel good about myself, hopefully, I can help the team do well,” she told SCORE.

Men

Pool A: Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion 7

Pool B: Samurai, Red Wailers, Chipu 7, South All-Stars 7s academy,

Pool C: Spain, Morans, Uganda, KCB



Women: Kenya Lioness I, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Rugby Academy, Kenya Lioness II

Squads

Rugby Cranes Sevens: Ian Munyani (captain), Aaron Ofoyrwoth (VC), Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Dennis Etwau, Levis Ocen, Karim Arinaitwe, Kelvin Balagadde, Innocent Gwokto, Ivan Otema, Nobert Okeny, Byron Oketayot

Lady Cranes: Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Juliet Nandawula (VC), Emily Lekuru, Grace Auma, Emily Nanziri, Agnes Nakuya, Maimunah Nassozi, Nalubega Yudaya, Peace Lekuru, Susan Adong, Yvone Najjuma, Nadunga Rita

Day One fixtures

Uganda vs Morans 10:40am

Spain vs Uganda 1:50pm

Uganda vs KCB 4:50pm

