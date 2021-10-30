Daily Monitor Magazines Score Youthful Cranes sides storm Safari 7s Saturday October 30 2021 Both the men's and women's sides are flagged off by NCS and Guinness officials at Lugogo on Wednesday. Photo | Deus Bugembe Summary Both coaches, Tolbert Onyango and Kigongo Sebalamu for the men and women respectively have opted for young sides with notable names missing out. Advertisement By Deus Bugembe More by this Author There is a popular belief that young athletes tend to come off hungrier and ready to risk it all for glory. Firm believers in the adage can hope for a good show from both Uganda’s men and women’s sides at the Safari 7s which kick off this morning at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.Both coaches, Tolbert Onyango and Kigongo Sebalamu for the men and women respectively have opted for young sides with notable names missing out. “We have selected a young squad to enable us to build capacity. This tournament will give us a good test of high-intensity international rugby,” Onyango told SCORE. The last three weeks have seen all selected players take part in the National Guinness Sevens Series at Legends, Gulu, and Soroti. Selectors have used those circuits to name the side captained by Ian Munyani.“It will be a notch higher than our tournaments here and what a better way to put our players’ skills to the test. The first test is to go through the pool games and into the main cup knockout games,” added Onyango. Karim Arinaitwe, the youngest of the lot at 22 is one to look out for having impressed for Kobs in the ongoing series, scoring 11 tries to sit third on the try scorers’ log. Ivan Otema also gets a well-deserved chance to make a name for himself after being promoted into Heathens from feeder side Stallions last year.The side was flagged off by National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary Tito Kayigwa and Guinness officials who have made the trip possible with sufficient funding. Advertisement For the ladies, Mary Gloria Ayot leads an ambitious group eager to complete a remarkable year. The entire squad had roles to play when the test side trumped Zimbabwe over two legs at Kyadondo Rugby Club in July. The Safari 7s presents a different task with the Kenyan Lionesses in the picture.Emily Lekuru who has attended rugby school in New Zealand before made her test debut in July and got off with a flyer, three tries in two games. She hopes her debut fortunes follow her in Nairobi for her first Safari Sevens appearance. “It is going to be my first time playing in the competition. I’m in good shape and feel good about myself, hopefully, I can help the team do well,” she told SCORE. MenPool A: Shujaa, Zimbabwe, Germany, Stallion 7Pool B: Samurai, Red Wailers, Chipu 7, South All-Stars 7s academy, Pool C: Spain, Morans, Uganda, KCB Women: Kenya Lioness I, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Rugby Academy, Kenya Lioness IISquadsRugby Cranes Sevens: Ian Munyani (captain), Aaron Ofoyrwoth (VC), Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Dennis Etwau, Levis Ocen, Karim Arinaitwe, Kelvin Balagadde, Innocent Gwokto, Ivan Otema, Nobert Okeny, Byron Oketayot Lady Cranes: Mary Gloria Ayot (captain), Juliet Nandawula (VC), Emily Lekuru, Grace Auma, Emily Nanziri, Agnes Nakuya, Maimunah Nassozi, Nalubega Yudaya, Peace Lekuru, Susan Adong, Yvone Najjuma, Nadunga RitaDay One fixtures Uganda vs Morans 10:40amSpain vs Uganda 1:50pmUganda vs KCB 4:50pm [email protected] Advertisement In the headlines Health ministry stops recruiting men as midwives Those already recruited must be re-designated immediately to positions that suit their qualifications and experience Sarah Opendi elected new UWOPA chairperson Ms Opendi beat Ms Olive Katwesigye when she scored 66 votes against Katwesigye's 30 votes in an election held in Kampala Another bomb blast kills two children in NakasekeURA unveils new state of the art scanners at Elegu borderDR Congo's ADF, now a suspect in Uganda blastsSenior One, Five selection excercise ends todayInside Shs3 trillion plan to revamp Kampala’s roads